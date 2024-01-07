What happened to Paul Harrell? An update on his current condition

Paul Harrell became well-known to us as a YouTuber who had a keen knowledge on guns and always spoke his thoughts bluntly.

He currently has close to a million subscribers, having started his YouTube account back in 2012.

Having posted nearly 300 videos, he primarily discusses guns and how law-abiding folks might use them safely.

Paul Harrell holds demonstrations, offers advice on various gun-related matters, reviews, and recommendations on his YouTube channel.

What happened to Paul Harrel?

The widely beloved YouTuber recently announced via his latest video on his channel that he is stepping out from his empire and is letting his brother, Roy, to take the reign and continue his legacy ahead.

This decision, which most probably is a difficuly one for Paul Harrel, is owed to his ill health.

Paul Harrell was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last July. Acknowledging that he has little time left to continue churning out content, he announced that his brother Roy was taking over from him.

In his latest video, Paul stated:

"The time I have left to continue making content in this format has become very short. As I've mentioned before a couple of the crew, we're going to try to continue putting out content. The primary person behind that will be my brother Roy."

His brother Roy went on to introduce himself to the fans. Shedding light on his background, he said:

"Hello. So we're going to continue this there's gonna be some hiccups and it's gonna be a little bit different. I have 35 years as a law enforcement officer in the area I reside. I'm a State Certified hunter safety instructor. I've got a lot of training experience with personal defense firearms and carry and handguns and long guns etc. I've got plenty of anecdotes to share with you. So hang in there."

Fans have been pouring in wishes for Paul Harrel

In the comments section, fans let him know that their thoughts are with their beloved YouTuber Paul Harrell:

"Paul, I hope you know that you are deeply cared for and revered in this community. You and your family are always in my prayers (for whatever that is worth.) Take care my friend.

"Thank you for all of the entertainment and education over the years. Your insight into firearms and their usage/effectiveness has been invaluable to gun owners/enthusiasts such as myself."

Here's a screenshot of some of the reactions:

Fans' wishes for Paul Harrel

We wish Paul Harrell a speedy recovery from his illness. Our thoughts are with his, his friends and his family.

Paul has been entertaining millions of people via his informative and interesting videos, and we hope to seeing him get well as soon as possible.