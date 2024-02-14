What is hurkle-durkling? All you need to know about this latest TikTok trend

Every now and then TikTok is filled with some new trends and now the TikTokers are hopping on hurkle-durkling.

Hurkle-durkling, a Scottish expression that was largely forgotten until social media users revived it. TikTok has recently resurrected this ancient phrase that absolves you of guilt for spending those idle mornings. Kira Kosarin posted the video that seems to have started the revival, and it has received over 349,000 likes since then.

Kosarin explains the phrase and shares her love for this daily routine in the video posted on January 9. She said in the video,

“Just thought you guys should know that the Scottish have a word for laying around in bed after it’s time to get up and it’s called hurkle-durkle-ing. I do be hurkle-ing and I do be durkle-ing and once I’ve hurkled my last durkle in a given morning, I will get up. But I’m a big fan of a hurkle-durkle, so you should be too.”

Are there any benefits of hurkle-durkling?

"Hurkle-Durkling," means to remain in bed once you wake up. While some individuals scroll on their phones being in bed, others take a quick trip to the loo before going back to bed, yet others just place a glass of water on their bedside table. They lie there on the bed, still awake.

According to HuffPost, Marisha Mathis, a certified clinical social worker from Thriveworks in Raleigh, suggested following this pattern. Mathis stated that sometimes the greatest strategy to maximize your time and mental health is to prioritize rest and have a slower start to the day.

Since it allowed one to just be, "get much-needed rest, move at gentler pace and reset to properly approach the morning," she accepted it as a healthy way to engage in self-care.

Should people follow hurkle-durkling?

Adopting a hurkle-durkle philosophy has advantages, but it may also have drawbacks.

It's not a bad idea to leave aside your phone or laptop and take up the book you're reading, turn to your spouse for some pillow conversation, or just rest your eyes and think about whatever you want if you're spending extra time in bed. After all, hurkle-durkle is a pleasant concept.

A little indulgence once in a while is okay, but persistent avoidance or seclusion could indicate underlying mental health issues. It is recommended to maintain balance, be aware of any bad effects, and refrain from using hurkle-durkle as a way to avoid important tasks or duties.

The hurkle-durkle way of life can be a fun and whimsical way to start the day while providing a respite from the bustle. Like with any trend, though, you have to handle it mindfully and sensibly.