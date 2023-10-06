What surgery did Sarah Michelle Gellar have? Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shares health update on social media

Sarah Michelle Gellar, best known for her role as Buffy in the popular TV series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," recently took to social media to share a health update.

In her Instagram post, she talks about how she had had undergone a serious surgery recently and offered advice to her followers to help them avoid similar situations. The actress's post quickly garnered attention from fans and colleagues alike.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s health update on recent dental surgery

On October 4, Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a photo on social media showing her with a big smile with a caption:

"Last month, after years of being what is known as an aggressive brusher, I had to have dental surgery. A gum graft, to be specific."

"Now I’ve had natural child birth, and this surgery took me down. So now to be smiling this big… is a big deal. That’s all," she continued, before telling fans, "Oh, and take it from me, brush gently."

She disclosed that she had to undergo a dental procedure known as a gum graft as a result of being an aggressive brusher for many years.

The procedure was not an easy one for her, as she compared it to the pain she experienced during natural childbirth. Despite the difficulties, she expressed her happiness and the significance of being able to smile brightly thereafter.

Gum grafting surgery – recovery and post-surgery care

Gum grafting surgery (Image via Unsplash / Caroline Im)

Gum grafting surgery is a dental procedure that's often performed to treat a condition called gum recession.

Gum recession occurs when the gum tissue surrounding the teeth wears away or pulls back, exposing the roots of the teeth. That can lead to tooth sensitivity, increased risk of tooth decay and an unsightly appearance.

During a gum grafting procedure, a periodontist or oral surgeon takes tissue from another part of the mouth, like the palate, or uses a donor tissue and attaches it to the area of receding gums.

That helps cover the exposed roots and restore a healthier gumline. The procedure can be performed under local anesthesia or sedation to minimize discomfort.

Aggressively brushing your teeth can damage the gums. (Image via Unsplash/Superkitina )

The surgery usually doesn't hurt because of anesthesia, but the recovery period can be uncomfortable. People may have swelling, discomfort and sensitivity in the treated area.

They're often told to eat soft foods and avoid brushing or flossing aggressively until they heal. Pain medication and cold compresses can help alleviate any discomfort.

David Boreanaz, who worked with Sarah Michelle Gellar on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," noticed the post and praised her smile.

Other followers also chimed in, sharing their own experiences and offering words of support.

One follower, who works in dental medicine, emphasized the pain and recovery involved in gum grafts, applauding Sarah Michelle Gellar for her successful surgery and her ability to smile again.

The response from Gellar's followers highlighted the shared experiences and struggles people face when it comes to dental health. Many expressed empathy and understanding, recalling their own encounters with similar surgeries and the challenges they encountered during recovery.