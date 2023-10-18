Which rare cancer does Sam Neill have? Jurassic Park star opens up about his diagnosis and treatment

In a recent interview on "Australian Story," actor Sam Neill, known for his role in "Jurassic Park," kept it real about his struggle with a rare form of blood cancer.

Neill spilled the beans that he got hit with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma last year, a super rare type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The 76-year-old actor also talked about how his treatment plan has him locked into monthly chemotherapy sessions for the long haul.

However, when the approach proved ineffective, Sam Neill's medical team modified his treatment and introduced a new drug that has successfully put him in remission.

Even though Sam Neill's cancer treatment has been successful, he recognizes that there's a possibility of the cancer's return. However, he has made a strong decision not to obsess over it.

Neill simply acknowledges its presence but chooses not to invest his energy into something he cannot control.

How Sam Neill fights the rare form of cancer

Neill undergoes bimonthly infusions of an anti-cancer drug to maintain his remission, a regimen he has followed for the last 12 months.

While he's aware that the treatment may eventually lose its efficacy, Neill calmly expressed his preparedness for such an outcome.

During his interview with "Australian Story," the actor, originally from New Zealand, shared that he isn't afraid of death.

However, the thought of having to stop acting because of his illness fills him with immense dread, as he truly loves his craft. Neill recognizes the difficult side effects of his treatment as "depressing" but remains determined to keep working.

The heartfelt revelation of his cancer diagnosis came when Neill noticed lumps in his neck while promoting the film "Jurassic World: Dominion" in 2022.

It was his longtime friend and actor Bryan Brown who suggested to Neill that he might have contracted COVID-19 during his travels. However, a definitive blood test soon revealed the true cause: cancer.

Brown recounted their conversation on "Australian Story," noting that Neill displayed a calm and stoic response on learning the news:

"He dealt with it pretty well just straight on, 'this is what I've got to deal with now. Let's get on with it."

During his treatment, Neill found solace in writing. He decided to utilize his spare time between sessions to pen a memoir, intending it to serve as a lasting legacy for his children and grandchildren.

Titled "Did I Ever Tell You This?," the memoir was published in March, where Neill shared his stories and experiences amidst his uncertain future.

Despite the challenges he faces, Sam Neill continues to persevere in his acting career. He will soon be seen in the Peacock series "Apples Never Fall," where he stars alongside Annette Bening.

Dr. Orly Lavee, Neill's hematologist, expressed that when the current treatment ceases to be effective, they will explore alternative options. Neill admitted that the side effects leave him feeling ill after each infusion.

Nevertheless, he expressed his gratitude when the fog lifts and he can enjoy ten consecutive days of joy, energy and appreciation for life.