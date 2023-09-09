Who was Lisa Lyon? The cause of death of the 70-year-old bodybuilding pioneer explored

Lisa Lyon, a Playboy model and pioneer of competitive women's bodybuilding, has passed away. She was 70 years old.

According to TMZ reports, she passed away on Friday, September 8, at her home in the San Fernando Valley, where she was receiving hospice care. The source stated that stomach cancer was the reason for death.

Lisa Lyon won the inaugural Women's World Pro Bodybuilding Championship held by the International Federation of Bodybuilders in 1979. Lyon reportedly served as the model for Playboy the following year and served as the inspiration for Elektra from Marvel Comics.

What is the pancreatic cancer that Lisa Lyon suffered from?

As evident from the name, pancreatic cancer affects the pancreas, an organ behind the stomach that is essential for digestion and blood sugar management. As a result of its propensity to go unnoticed until an advanced stage, pancreatic cancer is regarded as one of the most deadly and aggressive types of cancer.

Pancreatic cancer can come in two primary forms:

Exocrine pancreatic cancer: About 95% of instances of pancreatic cancer are exocrine, making it the most prevalent kind. It forms in exocrine cells, which are cells that make digestive enzymes. Adenocarcinoma is the form of exocrine pancreatic cancer that is most prevalent.

Endocrine pancreatic cancer: About 5% of instances of pancreatic cancer are of the less frequent kind, endocrine pancreatic cancer. It is sometimes referred to as a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor (PNET) and grows in the pancreas' hormone-producing cells. Compared to exocrine pancreatic cancer, these tumors frequently have a better prognosis and are less aggressive.

More about pancreatic cancer: Symptoms and causes

It's difficult to diagnose pancreatic cancer at early stage. (Image via Unsplash/ Olga Kononenko)

Since pancreatic cancer is frequently discovered in an advanced stage, effective treatment is difficult. Jaundice (a yellowing of the skin and eyes), abdominal pain or discomfort, unexplained weight loss, appetite loss, changes in stool color, and newly developed diabetes are just a few of the signs that may be present.

However, these signs and symptoms are frequently non-specific and might be brought on by a number of other ailments.

Although the precise causes of pancreatic cancer are still unknown, there are a number of risk factors that can increase your chances of developing it, such as smoking, having a family history of the disease, having specific genetic mutations, having chronic pancreatitis, being overweight, and having diabetes.

Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or a combination of these treatments are all possible choices for treating pancreatic cancer, depending on the patient’s health and the stage of cancer.

In 1981, Lisa wrote "Lisa Lyon's Body Magic," a manual for at-home bodybuilding. For transforming bodybuilding into an art form, she was honored in 2000 by the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federal Hall of Fame.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Lisa Lyon in such hard times.