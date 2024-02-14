Woman is asked if she is in 'high school' in viral gym video

An incident took place at Twitch stars Knut and Mizkif’s Iron Forge gym , which was opened in January 2024. Controversies at fitness centers are quite common and women facing creepy moments from male members are not new.

On February 9, one gym member asked Luna, the wife of a Twitch streamer named Russel, whether she was in high school. The man was trying to flirt with the woman and asked the question out of nowhere.

Streamers on Reddit usually stream their day-to-day activities or other interesting things they do. Russel and Luna usually stream their workout sessions.

Creepy moment in the gym for Luna

After the man asked Luna whether she was in high school, the woman responded that she was in college. However, the guy did not believe Luna and started saying:

“Stop lying. Stop lying to me.”

She also informed the man that they were live streaming. Russel, husband of Luna also got into the conversation and said:

“What you mean, dog? I’m sexy as f**k. That’s my girl, man. You’ve got to get your game up, you could get one, too dog.”

That led to some sort of an argument between the two men, and Luna told the man that she was feeling uncomfortable.

The video went viral on Reddit, a popular social media platform. Reddit users gave their opinions on the incident and called out the guy. Some users said that the man wasn't there to work out in the gym at all.

One user commented:

“Dude is ‘working out’ in jeans and slides and was staring at Luna and Russel for a min before saying anything. Def a weirdo.”

Another said:

“Dude is straight up just staring at her while pretending to do his own workout, what a f**king weirdo,”

Another added:

“Something ain't right about that guy… hope he’s banned for life.”

Gyms are full of members, and such incidents are common during peak hours. The video went viral because the anonymous man was behaving very strangely, and the incident shows what kind of situations women face inside the gym.

