Ginger: Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

Known for its spicy and strong taste, ginger is a staple in every household. People have been using it in cooking and medicine since ancient times. It still remains a very popular ingredient for food and home remedies for stomach pain, nausea, and various other health issues.

The ginger stem comes from the Zingiberaceae family, which is a flowering plant mainly originated in Southeast Asia. We consume the underground part of the stem, known as the rhizome or commonly called the ginger.

A few important details about ginger

Nutritional facts:

Ginger is rich in minerals and vitamins and 100 grams consists of:

Dietary fiber- 3.6 gram

Calories- 79

Carbohydrates- 17.86 gram

Sugar- 1.7 gram

Protein- 1.8 gram

Total fat- 0.8 gram (Saturated fat- 0.2 gram)

Cholesterol- 0 mg

Iron- 1.15 gram

Potassium- 33 mg

Sodium- 14 mg

Besides these, it also has other nutrients such as vitamin B6- 10%, calcium- 1%, magnesium- 10%, vitamin C- 8%, phosphorus, folate, riboflavin, and niacin.

Health benefits:

Ginger offers several health benefits and has amazing medicinal properties. It is generally used to reduce stomach pain and nausea, but it also contains anti-inflammatory characteristics. Additionally, it can also be used to help reduce arthritis pain and works well with blood pressure issues.

Here is a closer look at a few significant health benefits of ginger:

1.) Alleviates digestion issues:

One of the most well-known health benefits of ginger is that it alleviates digestion and stomach problems. It helps provide relief from gastrointestinal irritation and stimulates bile production and saliva. Consuming it helps to digest food easily and reduces any type of gastric and flatulence issues.

2.) Provide relief from nausea:

It can also be used to cure nausea and reduce vomiting that occurs after surgery, chemotherapy, or during pregnancy. Moreover, it can also help during period cramps.

3.) Reduces inflammation:

Ginger can be taken as a medicinal supplement for osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. These are two major health issues involving bone and joint damage. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and thus, it may be used to reduce joint pain caused by inflammation from arthritis or injuries. It can also help with swelling in the feet and body during pregnancy.

4.) Cures sore throat:

Ginger can also be used to provide instant relief from a sore throat. Ginger tea or ginger juice mixed with honey provides quick relief from phlegm and sore throat.

5.) Improves oral hygiene:

An active compound present in ginger called Gingerols is known to improve oral hygiene as it prevents the build-up of oral bacteria in your mouth. The growth of these bacteria leads to various periodontal and gum diseases. Ginger stops the growth of oral bacteria and also helps brighten your teeth.

6.) Manages blood sugar:

Though more research is required, ginger might also help diabetic patients manage their blood sugar levels if taken regularly for a long period of time.

7.) Helps to regulate cholesterol:

Ginger is also used to reduce cholesterol levels. It can even reduce the risk of blood clotting and helps to maintain a healthy blood glucose level.

8.) Reduces the risk of cancer:

Different studies have shown that consuming ginger reduces oxidative stress by eradicating the build-up of free radicals in the body. Free radicals, if not prevented, eventually lead to cancer, and consuming ginger thereby reduces the chances of developing cancer.

What to watch out for when buying ginger:

When buying ginger, always buy one that has a smooth stem and fewer wrinkles. Go for one that has a strong smell. Also, the center of the ginger should be hairless. You should avoid buying ginger stems that have strands of ginger hair.

Summary:

The health benefits of ginger are numerous and you can use it in many ways. It can be used fresh, powdered, dried, or as a juice or oil. It can be added to your vegetables, drinks, pickles, or even to many desserts. Sometimes it’s also added to cosmetics and processed food. Adding ginger to your everyday meals will never disappoint you as it will keep several diseases away, boost your immunity, and maintain overall healthy well-being.

Here's a quick recipe for ginger tea you can try.

