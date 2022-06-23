Nutrition and Weight Loss: Do You Know the Basics about Them?

Everyone knows you have to exercise for weight loss, but not all are clear about the nutrition part of it.

You may have vague ideas about high-protein, low-card programmes or fad diets, but what does it really take to lose weight while maintaining a healthy diet? For that, you would first have to know some basic info about nutrition.

The basics of nutrition

Yes, we’re all aware about nutrients. We have our macronutrients and our micronutrients.

Macronutrients are those that we consume in large quantities that essentially provide the base for our energy levels and body’s function. Macronutrients include:

Protein: Contributes to the growth and development of our body, especially with muscle formation and bone density. It is found in lean meats, eggs, dairy products, nuts, seeds, legumes, soy products, etc.

Carbohydrates: The body’s prime source of energy. Carbohydrates provide much-needed fuel to carry out daily activities and function. It is found in bread, rice, starchy vegetables, pastas, etc.

Fats: Fats facilitate the absorption of other nutrients in our body, prompting their efficient use for the entire system. They are found in nuts, seeds, fatty fish, red meat, etc.

Micronutrients are those taken in far smaller doses. They help improve various processes in the body and maintain overall health. Micronutrients are:

Vitamins: Vitamins come in various categories and classes. They protect the immune system, prevent diseases, and improve the health of skin, bones, hair, and teeth, etc. Vitamins are divided into fat soluble vitamins (Vitamins A, D, E, and K), and water soluble vitamins (Vitamin C and B-complex vitamins).

Minerals: These are organic compounds that are essential for various processes, similar to vitamins. There are divided into major minerals (magnesium, calcium, potassium, sodium, chloride, sulphur and phosphorous), and trace minerals (iron, zinc, iodine, fluoride, copper, chromium, selenium and manganese).

Almost all these nutrients can be consumed in healthy, adequate amounts by following a balanced diet.

Nutrition for weight loss

When it comes to weight loss, exercise isn’t the only factor that helps achieve it. It is just as important to watch what you’re eating. While professionals will tell you that a calorie deficit is what you need, there are ways to go about it.

First of all, a calorie deficit can only be calculated after you determine your daily caloric requirements. That is influenced by a number of factors, such as lifestyle, diet, age, activity level, etc.

A deficit of more than 500 calories is not recommended. So, if your daily recommended intake is 2200 calories a day, following a diet of 1700 -1800 calories a day might work best for you.

Nevertheless, it's important to ensure that the calories going into your body come from the right sources. For weight loss, a diet with high amounts of protein and reduced levels of carbs is ideal.

That ensure that you get sufficient energy and lose weight while still retaining your muscle mass. Moreover, protein burns more calories during digestion, which in turn aids with the total calorie expenditure for the day.

Contrary to popular belief, fats are great for weight loss. They keep your metabolism active while ensuring all other nutrients are being absorbed into the body. However, you need to stick to the right kind of fats.

Unsaturated fats are those naturally occurring in foods, such as fish, dairy products and nuts. While these are great for you in moderation, saturated fats are to be steered clear of. These are the fats found in processed meats, fried foods and snacks, sugary drinks, etc.

Along with your calorie count, don’t forget your micros/ Weight loss can also bring about a depletion in your body’s vitamin and mineral stores. Be sure to take your multivitamins regularly, and consume healthy foods to balance everything out.

It really isn’t that hard. Weight loss seems like a long, tedious journey, but transformations aren’t achieved overnight. As long as you are eating right, exercising regularly, hydrating yourself and getting plenty of rest, you’re on the right road down your weight-loss journey. Keep pushing.

