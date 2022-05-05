Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits of Ginger

Ginger, scientifically known as Zingiber officinale, is a blooming plant that produces a spicy and tasty root.

The plant's actual origins are uncertain, but ginger is most likely a Southeast Asian native. It has been used as a spice in India and China since ancient times. It was carried to the Mediterranean, then Europe, and finally the Americas by traders.

For thousands of years, people have used ginger for cooking as well as for the numerous health benefits it offers.

The health benefits of ginger and its medicinal properties have been documented in ancient manuscripts from Rome, Greece, China, and other Arab countries. It is particularly well-known in Asian medicine as a cure for stomach problems such as nausea and diarrhea.

What are the health benefits of ginger?

Since ginger is so commonly used in traditional medicine, several scientific studies have looked into its health benefits.

Here's why you should include ginger in your diet:

1) Relieving nausea

Due to its principal ailment-fighting component, gingerol, ginger has been employed in many traditional and alternative medical contexts.

According to a study published in 2020, ginger can aid with morning sickness and nausea after cancer therapy.

According to a 2016 study, odor-producing components like gingerols and shogaols can help avoid nausea and vomiting.

2) For oral hygiene

Gingerols, an active component found in ginger, have been shown to inhibit the growth of bacteria in the mouth.

Periodontal disease is a significant gum disease that can be caused by the growth and spread of these bacteria in the mouth. Ginger not only kills bacteria, but it also helps to whiten your teeth.

3) Good for your gut

Recurrent pain and discomfort in the upper portion of the stomach characterize chronic dyspepsia.

Indigestion is thought to be caused by a delay in the stomach's emptying. Ginger, interestingly, has been demonstrated to help in stomach emptying.

Ginger tends to hasten stomach emptying, which may be good for people who suffer from indigestion or other stomach problems.

4) Good for menstruating females

Pain experienced during the menstrual cycle is referred to as dysmenorrhea.

Discomfort treatment, particularly menstruation pain, is one of the traditional applications of ginger. When consumed at the start of a period, ginger appears to be particularly efficient in reducing menstrual pain.

One small study found that eating ginger on a regular basis reduces the amount of blood spilled during menstruation. As a result, ginger may be able to provide assistance to women who suffer from heavy periods.

5) To control blood sugar levels

Recent research has found considerable evidence linking ginger consumption to decreased fasting blood sugar levels.

Taking two grams of ginger powder daily resulted in a 12 percent reduction in fasting blood glucose levels in research involving 41 diabetic patients.

6) May aid in weight loss

Consuming ginger has been demonstrated in some trials to help with weight loss. Ginger regulates insulin levels, increases metabolism, and aids recuperation after exercise.

Ginger aids in weight loss by increasing metabolism and providing a feeling of fullness, which helps to reduce overeating.

It isn't a panacea, but when combined with other weight-loss attempts, it can help you achieve better outcomes.

7) Immunity booster

With its antibacterial and antifungal capabilities, gingerol, a bioactive molecule found in raw ginger, promotes immunity.

The health benefits of ginger include its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

Ginger helps to reduce coughs, lower fevers, fight infections, relieve headaches, and alleviate other symptoms of common colds and flu.

Nutritional profile of ginger

Now that you are aware of so many health benefits of ginger, check out the list of nutrients it has.

A 100 grams of ginger consists of the following:

Carbohydrate content: 17.86 g

Dietary fiber: 3.6 g

Sugar content: 0 g

Protein content: 3.57 g

Potassium 33 mg

Iron 1.15 g

14 mg sodium

7.7 mg of vitamin C

Ginger also contains vitamins and minerals like:

Vitamin B6

Magnesium

Zinc

Phosphorus

Riboflavin

Niacin

Folate

Takeaway

Ginger is the spice of life, and it can raise your immunity as well as enhance the flavor of your food.

As mentioned above, ginger is a versatile herb that can help reduce the adverse effects of a variety of issues. These include muscular and joint discomfort, cold and flu symptoms, stomach pain, menstrual cramps, and skin burns.

Other health benefits of ginger include improving your immune system, fighting diseases and maintaining general well-being.

Incorporating ginger into your regular diet will never disappoint. Fresh ginger can be grated or diced and pickled into meals. Both savory and sweet dishes benefit from the use of dried, ground ginger.

