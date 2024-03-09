Obesity vs overweight: Know the real difference

Obesity vs overweight: Are you aware of the fact that obesity and overweight are different terminologies, although many consider it to be the same? An unhealthy individual can be overweight but not necessarily obese. Both these conditions can lead to serious health consequences as one tends to develop more body fat, which can lead to a lot of complications like heart or liver issues.

Obesity is caused due to excess fat buildup and is a metabolic disorder, whereas being overweight is having a body mass index of more than the ideal range depending on height. Obesity is a disease whereas being overweight is a rush factor or step towards obesity.

Let us now understand obesity vs overweight so that we do not get confused with these terms again.

What is obesity?

Obesity vs Overweight: Understanding Obesity (Image by i yunmai/Unsplash)

It is a medical condition that happens when a person gathers excess amount of fat in the body.

When any human weighs 30% more than the ideal weight (according to their height), he/she is to be considered obese.

This chronic disorder can happen because of hormonal imbalance, stress, and depression, other than overeating. It can also be because of a bad lifestyle and obesity can lead to hypertension, high blood pressure, heart conditions, and several other major complications, if not treated on time.

Treatment can include surgery if dieting and exercising do not work.

Understanding the term overweight

Obesity vs overweight: Are you overweight or obese? (Image by Sean S /Unsplash)

It is a condition in which a person weighs more than what is normal for them (according to their height, sex, and age). Any individual can have excess weight because of binge eating, bad genetics, or both.

Suffering from this can lower your body image, resulting in depression and severe conditions like high blood pressure. However, if you are looking to get rid of all the added weight, you can do it easily by controlling your meals, portion sizes, and regular exercise.

Obesity vs Overweight: Let us know the difference

Obesity vs Overweight: What is the real difference? (Image by canweallgo/Unsplash)

Both these conditions have one thing in common ~ accumulation of excess fat in the body that can cause health complications in the future. However, the difference lies in the fact that :

1. If you are overweight, your BMI is more than or equal to 25. On the other hand, a body mass index greater than 30 or equal to it, is supposed to be obesity.

2. Obese patients are at greater health risks compared to those who have excess weight. They might need bariatric surgeries to treat their condition, whereas, those who are overweight, can treat it mostly by leading a healthy lifestyle and controlling what they are going to eat.

3. Obesity is a chronic disease and is more serious whereas being overweight is a condition.

What is BMI?

Obesity vs overweight: A healthometer to calculate BMI (Image by Kenny Eliason/Unsplash)

Body Mass Index (BMI) is necessary to understand both these conditions and determine which one a person has, let us understand it in brief.

BMI is a form of measurement in which our height and weight are used to understand if the weight we have is healthy.

To calculate BMI, you will need to multiply your height by itself and then divide the result by weight.

How do you stay healthy?

Obesity vs Overweight: Staying healthy is the first step towards a healthy life (Image by Jonny Kennaugh/Unsplash)

Here are a few steps you can follow :

Exercise regularly for 30 minutes to one hour. Do not indulge in smoking or drinking, rather eat a well-balanced diet low in fat, cholesterol, and high in protein. Sleep for 7-8 hours daily and try not to stress, by pre-planning your activities on time. Always track what you are eating if you are calorie-conscious and are scared of gaining excess weight. Also, remember that moderation is the key. Do not forget to treat yourself to your favorite snacks once in a while.

If you’re overweight or obese, you will become less efficient and hence not the best version of yourself. So give your

self time and understand what your body needs. Work out daily and try to make your meals to avoid eating something that might make you put on extra weight or make you obese.