Ohio man's tongue sprouts green hair after years of cigarette smoking

A 64-year-old man from Ohio has sprouted green hair-like protrusions in his tongue after years of smoking cigarettes. The uncommon side-effect has occurred as a result of prolonged usage of tobacco and taking antibiotics at the same time.

The individual paid a visit to a primary care clinic after noticing a greenish color on his tongue. It has also been reported that the man completed an antibiotic course of clindamycin to treat a gum infection three weeks before visiting the doctor. The doctors have reportedly diagnosed this man’s case as a form of “an abnormal coating” of cells.

This happens when the skin protrusions containing the taste buds swell and become discolored due to a proliferation of bacteria and debris.

How did the Ohioan get smoker’s green tongue?

Fungus that grows on the tongue(Image via CDC)

The patient’s hairy tongue initiated a new study, which was later published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The doctors’ diagnosis of the condition suggests the formation of an unusual coating of skin cells on the tongue. This happened as a result of swelling and discoloration of the filiform papillae - conical projections that contain the taste buds - because of a substantial buildup of bacteria and particles.

It is still not clear how long the man has smoked for it to develop into this condition. However, previous researches indicate severe and lasting impacts of smoking cigarettes on oral health, including plaque and bacterial growth.

Smoking cigarettes can lead to hairy tongue(Image via GettyImages)

Antibiotics are also known to modify the microbiome of the mouth, which may lead to the alteration of bacterial strains and their accumulation.

The authors of the case study have not indicated whether the condition was caused due to the combined use of antibiotics and smoking. Nevertheless, doctors suggest that this was an instance of the proliferation of bacteria on the “dorsal area” of the tongue, which led to its hairy appearance.

Hairy tongue affects more people than we know about

microscopic shot of a virus (Image via CDC)

The condition of the smoker’s green tongue is marked by an elongation of the papillae on the top surface of the tongue that traps bacteria and yeast. Although it usually doesn’t show symptoms, in certain cases, there might be a burning sensation felt on the tongue. This is caused by the presence of bacteria and yeast on its surface.

According to the American Academy Of Oral Medicine (AAOM), the condition affects around 13 percent of the American population and is most commonly found in elderly men.

Even though the discoloration is generally black, it can also range from brown, green, yellow or pink. The discoloration can depend on several factors, including the type of mouthwash a person uses and also their intake of sugar. People who have once had this condition are likely to have it again.

Fortunately, the condition is usually harmless and temporary.

The AAOM advises developing healthy practices to maintain oral hygiene. A smoker’s hairy tongue can be prevented by gently brushing its surface with the back of a toothbrush or a tongue scraper.

The doctors advised the same to the man in question and also counseled him to quit smoking. The patient’s condition stabilized after six months, even when he continued to smoke.

The AAOM also advocates cleaning the tongue to be made a regular part of daily oral hygiene practices. It also advises using a smaller brush and slowly going backward for those who might be sensitive and tend to “gag” during the procedure.

Poll : 0 votes