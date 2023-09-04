Old Home Remedies for Colic in Adults: Tips to Ease the Pain

Colic is a sudden, intense pain in the abdominal region or the urinary tract, which can be cured using some simple old home remedies for colic. The pain of colic can last from a few minutes to nearly 5 hours and usually lessens with time.

There are different types of colic observed in adults, which can vary in the site and duration of pain. In this article, we explain the types and nature of colic in adults, along with effective old home remedies for colic, which have been used for a long time to ease colic pain.

Old Home Remedies for Colic: Types of Colic

In adults, mainly three different types of colic are observed:

Biliary Colic

Biliary Colic is characterized by intense pain in the upper abdominal region, just below the ribcage. It can spread to the sides and shoulder blades as well. It is observed to occur when a gallstone blocks the bile duct, which is responsible for the transfer of bile juice. In order to push out the gallstone, muscular spasms occur, which lead to acute pain.

Renal Colic

Renal colic is a form of colic associated with kidneys. The pain is generally observed in the lower abdomen or along the side of the body. Renal colic is caused due to kidney stones moving through the urinary tract, leading to blockages that subsequently cause pain. The pain is accompanied with the feeling of vomiting, nausea, and even traces of blood in the urine sometimes.

Intestinal Colic

Intestinal colic is observed due to blockages in the small or large intestine, which can be caused by multiple reasons like inflammation, past surgeries, or even cancerous tumors. The pain of the intestinal colic is localized in the abdominal part and is accompanied with the inability or difficulty in passing stool or gas.

Old Home Remedies for Colic in Adults

The pain of colic can be highly excruciating and uncomfortable, and it is always best to visit a doctor if the pain is too acute and quite frequent. However, some old home remedies for colic in adults can be put to use in order to manage and reduce the pain.

Chamomile

Chamomile Tea also helps you to sleep better (Image by 8photo on Freepik)

Chamomile is one of the most effective old home remedies for colic. It has good sedative characteristics and is known to ease intestinal pain, hence inducing relaxation. Chamomile tea can be prepared simply by mixing some chamomile flowers in a cup of boiling water and allowing it to sit for some time. Strain it afterward, and consume.

Basil

Basil herb is a good addition to food, both as a healing agent and as a flavourful spice (Image by Wirestock on Freepik)

Basil has numerous health benefits. It contains a large amount of Eugenol, which is known to have pain-reducing properties. Take some dried basil leaves in a cup of boiling water and let it sit for a few minutes. Strain and consume it hot or at room temperature, and observe relief in your colic pain.

Fennel Seeds

Fennel is often used as a mouth-freshener because of its ability to fight mouth odor (Image by Stockking on Freepik)

Fennel seeds are easily available and have very good anti-plasmodic properties, which make them one of the best old home remedies for colic. Crush a teaspoon of fennel seeds, and boil them with water for a few minutes to make a fragrant tea.

Peppermint

Peppermint Tea can be a delicious substitute for your normal evening tea in order to cure colic (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

Peppermint has been used since time immemorial as a pain-curing agent for both external as well as internal pain. It has the ability to reduce intestinal cramping caused by intestinal colic. Make a tea with a spoonful of dried peppermint leaves and sip it warm to see the best benefits.

Ginger

Ginger is also consumed to reduce inflammation in the digestive tract (Photo by Pixabay/pexels)

Ginger is one of the most old remedies for colic as well as other gastrointestinal issues. It can reduce the occurrence of abdominal spasms and help in curing colic. Boil some slices of ginger in water, strain the tea, and then consume it warm.

In conclusion, the excruciating pain of colic in adults, which can be a result of biliary, renal or intestinal colic can be relieved by using simple old home remedies for colic, like ginger, peppermint, chamomile, fennel seeds, and basil.

However, even though these remedies help ease the pain, they should not be your go-to treatment for a longer period of time, and you should consult a medical specialist at the earliest to prevent the colic pain from increasing any further.