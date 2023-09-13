Olive leaf extract benefits for skin and health

Olive leaf extract benefits have been overlooked for a long time, as olive oil is a popular and beneficial product known for its amazing aroma and versatility.

Olives are an important component of the Mediterranean diet and contain abundant amounts of good fats. Olives and olive oil are among the healthiest plant fats, as they do not get oxidized like other seed oils. Hence, they're amazing for heart and liver health.

The leaves are used to extract the essential compounds from the olive trees and are commerically available. In this article, we bring you all about olive leaf extract benefits that can help improve overall health and get you glowing skin.

Olive leaf extract cures

Olive leaf extract benefits include (Image via Unsplash/Emre)

Olive leaves are rich in strong antioxidant compounds known as oleuropein and hydroxytyrosol.

They also contain effective and natural anti-cancer compounds known as apigenin and luteolin. Moreover, they're an amazing source of the anti-malarial agent known as cinchonine.

Olive leaf extract benefits are contributed by these naturally occurring compounds:

Oleuropein

Oleuropein is an anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, anti-viral and anti-microbial compound and is present in every part of the olive tree. Consumption of olives or olive oil also provides these compounds.

Hydroxytyrosol

Hydroxytyrosol is a disease-fighting compound, and improved immunity is one of the main olive leaf extract benefits. Regular use of olive leaf extract can provide amazing benefits in the long run.

Olive leaf extract benefits for skin

Olive leaf extracts can help you get glowing skin due to the presence of antioxidant compounds.

Olive leaf extract benefits for the skin include wound healing, protection against sun damage and reduced hyperpigmentation. It can be applied to rashes and wounds for quick healing.

Olive leaf extract prevents UVB-induced skin damage. The extract is so powerful that it can slow melanin production and inhibit an enzyme that breaks down skin tissue.

Olive leaf extract can also prevent skin cancer, thanks to the aforementioned anti-cancer compounds.

Olive leaf extract dosage

There's no proper dosage instruction available for this extract, but most products can be used in two ways: topically or orally.

Olive leaf extract supplements are usually available in dosages between 500 mg and 1,000 mg. There's no standard dosage available, but the liquid forms are usually taken in small amounts.

In case of capsules, people usually take one capsule daily to get all the olive leaf extract benefits. Remember to check the dosage instructions on the supplement package before use.

Olive leaf extract side effects

Olive leaf extract side effects are usually mild. (Image via Unsplash/Natalie Sym)

Side effects are usually rare. There are no proven negative side effects to taking olive leaf extract; hence, they can be used long-term.

Some people have reported mild headaches and other mild symptoms, though. So, it's best to consult a doctor or nutritionist before taking olive leaf extract supplements.

