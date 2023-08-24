One Japanese superfood that may extend your lifespan, if you can handle the taste

Ever since the concept of Ikigai took the internet by storm, Japan has become synonymous with longevity and the secrets to living a longer lifespan. With its rich and diverse culinary heritage, there's one superfood that has garnered attention from health enthusiasts and researchers alike: natto.

Fermented soybean, known as natto, has a love-hate relationship with people due to its strong pungent smell. The smell of natto might be too strong for a newbie to handle, but once you get used to it, this simple item is jam-packed with various nutrients.

As a traditional dish made from fermented soybeans, it has been consumed in Japan for centuries, but what sets this superfood apart? It's not just its strong aroma or sticky texture that makes it distinctive – natto's potential health benefits have piqued the curiosity of scientists around the world.

Japan’s best superfood that promises a longer lifespan

Numerous studies have examined the potential link between consuming natto and increased lifespan.

One particular study conducted in Japan found that individuals who regularly consumed natto had a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease-related mortality. The presence of vitamin K2 in natto is believed to play a significant role in its positive effects on heart health.

Another study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism revealed that nattokinase, an enzyme naturally occurring in natto, has anticoagulant properties. This enzyme may help support healthy blood circulation and reduce risk of blood clot formation.

Additionally, natto consumption has been associated with other potential health benefits, like improved bone health and enhanced gut health.

Some studies suggest that the presence of probiotics in natto contributes to a healthy gut microbiome, which in turn may strengthen the immune system leading to a healthy and longer lifespan.

Different ways to eat Natto for breakfast

A classic way to eat natto is to mix it with soy sauce and mustard and serve it over a bowl of rice.

For a protein-packed breakfast, try mixing natto with raw eggs and diced spring onions.

If you prefer a milder taste, combine natto with avocado for a creamy and nutritious twist.

Natto can also be used as a topping on grilled meats or vegetables to add a tangy flavor.

For a fusion dish, try adding natto to sushi rolls or mixing it with kimchi for a unique combination of flavors. Get creative ,and add your favorite ingredients like cheese, seaweed, or honey to enhance the taste of natto.

If you follow a vegan diet, you can still enjoy natto by removing the egg yolk and experimenting with different vegetable toppings.

While natto's health benefits are promising, its strong aroma and sticky consistency can put off some people.

It has a distinctive flavor, which can be described as nutty and slightly pungent. However, the taste for natto is worth developing, considering its potential to enhance longer lifespan and overall health