One Problem Increases Your Chance of Death by 60% – It Has Nothing to Do with Your Health

Loneliness, often underestimated, can have severe consequences for both physical and mental health. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately half of American adults reported feeling lonely, making it a pressing public health issue.

The Surgeon General of the United States, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has labeled loneliness and isolation as an epidemic, stressing that it can increase the risk of premature deaths by over 60%. The impact of loneliness goes beyond unhappiness, affecting overall well-being and longevity.

What Does Social Isolation Do to a Person?

Increased Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke: Loneliness can raise the risk of heart disease by 29% and the risk of stroke by 32%. The lack of social connection can have a negative impact on cardiovascular health, leading to serious health complications.

Heightened Risk of Dementia: Older adults who experience loneliness are at a 50% higher risk of developing dementia. The cognitive decline associated with loneliness can have devastating consequences for mental health and overall functioning.

Feeling lonely can have the same effect on mortality as smoking 15 cigarettes each day (MART PRODUCTION/ Pexels)

Comparable Mortality Risk to Smoking: Feeling lonely can lead to an elevated mortality risk, similar to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. The impact on life expectancy is significant and highlights the importance of addressing loneliness as a critical public health concern.

Increased Risk of Depression: Loneliness can double the risk of developing depression compared to those who rarely experience feelings of isolation. Both adults and children may face higher risks of anxiety and depression due to social isolation.

Decline in Social Engagement: Between 2003 and 2020, there has been a decrease in the time people spent engaging in person with friends and family. Simultaneously, the amount of time spent alone has increased, indicating a trend toward increased social isolation.

Ways to Improve Mental Health and Feel Less Lonely

Don't Blame Yourself: Rather than blaming oneself for feeling lonely, it is essential to reframe one's perspective and see loneliness as a signal that something essential to human well-being is missing. Acknowledging loneliness can lead to better understanding and addressing the underlying causes.

Engage in Face-to-Face Interactions: Human connection is crucial for combating loneliness. Interacting with others, even in simple ways like making eye contact or engaging in small talk, activates specific brain structures dedicated to social interaction.

Leave Your House: To combat loneliness, individuals can participate in activities outside their homes, such as starting a book club, hiking, attending religious services, or arranging dinners with others. These activities can provide opportunities for connection with like-minded individuals.

Building social relationships must be prioritized as society confronts significant challenges on overall wellbeing such as smoking, obesity, and substance use disorders (Ron Lach/ Pexels)

Limit Phone Usage: While electronic devices can facilitate connection, excessive phone usage may hinder meaningful social interactions. Limiting screen time can encourage more face-to-face interactions and improve overall well-being.

Express Gratitude: Practicing gratitude by giving and receiving sincere thank-yous is associated with greater levels of happiness. Reaching out to others to express gratitude and appreciation can strengthen social connections.

Listen to Others: Actively listening to others and seeking to understand their experiences fosters mutual connection and empathy. Feeling heard and understood is a fundamental aspect of human connection.

Be Vulnerable: Seeking support from loved ones and expressing emotions can promote healing and foster deeper connections. Being open about one's struggles and seeking help when needed is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Loneliness and social isolation have a significant impact on a person's health and well-being, leading to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia, and depression. Despite the challenges in defining and treating loneliness clinically, there are several strategies individuals can adopt to combat loneliness and improve their overall well-being.

Engaging in face-to-face interactions, expressing gratitude, serving others, and seeking professional help if needed can all contribute to building meaningful connections and combating the loneliness epidemic. Just as society addresses critical health issues like tobacco, obesity, and substance use disorders, it is essential to prioritize building social connections to address this public health crisis of loneliness and isolation.