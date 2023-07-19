Oregano Oil Benefits for Skin: 5 Skin Benefits and How to Use It Correctly?

The incredible oregano oil benefits for skin make it an important addition to your skincare routine. Oregano or origanum vulgare, is a flowering plant from the mint family, commonly used as a herb to flavor food.

Aside from its flavoring component, it can also be extracted into an essential oil and mixed with a carrier oil for topical application. While oregano oil, which is available in the form of capsules as well can be used orally, oregano essential oil, on the other hand, should never be taken by mouth as its much more concentrated. The primary benefit of oregano oil capsules includes improving gut health, which may further benefit your overall health as well as your skin.

What Is Oregano Oil Good For?

Oregano oil is good for a variety of reasons and offers some amazing health benefits, such as:

Natural antibiotic

It is a natural antibiotic that may help fight bacteria and keep your body safe from bacteria-causing illnesses and diseases.

Antioxidant

It is a powerful antioxidant that protects the body from damage caused by oxidative stress and free radicals.

Reduce cholesterol

Oregano oil may also help reduce cholesterol levels as it contains polyphenol compounds which are known to manage cholesterol and keep your heart healthy.

Oregano oil prevents heart problems. (Photo via Freepik)

Improves gut health

The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of oregano oil can benefit gut health and keep stomach problems like diarrhea, bloating, constipation, and gas away.

May prevent cancer

The carvacrol in oregano oil may contain cancer-fighting properties and prevent the growth of cancer-causing cells.

Oregano Oil Benefits for Skin

When it comes to skincare, oregano essential oil can be used for a variety of purposes. From boosting complexion and preventing acne to reducing signs of aging and preventing skin infections, oregano oil benefits for skin are numerous. Take a look:

1. Contains anti-aging properties

Reducing signs of aging is one of the most notable oregano oil benefits for skin. When applied topically, oregano essential oil can help tighten the skin and reduce early signs of aging. This is because it contains astringent properties that help delay the aging process. For best results, use the oil on your face at least twice a week and do not forget to dilute it with a carrier oil.

It contains anti-aging properties. (Photo via Freepik)

2. Boosts complexion

Oregano oil benefits for skin also include boosting complexion and reducing pigmentation and blemishes. The antioxidants in oregano oil help bring back natural brightness to dull skin by reducing the appearance of blemishes and spots.

3. Prevents skin infections

Preventing skin infections such as eczema is also one of the potent oregano oil benefits for skin. The anti-inflammatory properties of oregano oil make it a safe and effective remedy to reduce and prevent all kinds of skin infections.

Topical application may prevent skin infections. (Photo via Freepik)

4. Heals wounds

Applying oregano oil to the skin may protect scrapes and cuts and also heal wounds faster. The thymol and carvacrol compounds in oregano oil protect wounds from bacterial and fungus infections and also prevents tetanus germs from spreading and entering the body through wounds.

5. Improves acne

Improving acne and preventing acne-causing germs are also among some notable oregano oil benefits for skin. The antibacterial and anti-inflammation properties of oregano oil may work great on acne and also reduce redness and swelling.

Oregano essential oil may reduce acne. (Photo via Freepik)

How to Use Oregano Oil?

Oregano oil is available in tablet or capsule form and can be easily purchased online or from health food shops. It is important to note that the strength of these capsules can vary, and hence, they should be taken as instructed on the label. Since the oil may interfere with certain medications, talk to a doctor before using it.

Oregano essential oil is also available for topical application on the skin. To attain oregano oil benefits for skin, however, it should always be diluted with a carrier oil before application. You should never apply oregano oil directly on your skin as it can cause reactions. Also, essential oils should never be ingested.