Overwhelmed by Choices: Understanding Menu Anxiety

You might be experiencing "menu anxiety" if you have ever found yourself anxiously waiting until others have placed their order at a restaurant, hoping to make the right decision. According to recent research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Avocado Green Mattress, approximately one in three Americans grapples with this peculiar form of anxiety.

It seems that younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, are more prone to it compared to Gen X and Baby Boomers. So, what exactly causes this overwhelming feeling, and how can you overcome it? Licensed mental health counselor Natasha D’Arcangelo shares her insights on menu anxiety and offers valuable suggestions on how to manage it.

What Is Menu Anxiety?

While menu anxiety is not an officially recognized mental health diagnosis, it is a term used to describe the unease and stress some individuals experience when faced with making decisions from a menu. For those who struggle with this anxiety, choosing a meal can feel like an overwhelming task, causing hesitation, doubt, and fear of making the wrong decision.

The study revealed several common factors that contribute to it, including taste preferences, cost considerations, preparation time, the potential messiness of the meal, and concerns about the environmental impact of certain food choices.

Menu Anxiety Causes: Unraveling the Overwhelming Factors

To understand why some people get overwhelmed by the seemingly simple act of selecting from a menu, it is necessary to look at the underlying issues (Gül Işık/ Pexels)

To understand why some individuals feel overwhelmed by the seemingly simple act of choosing from a menu, it's important to examine the underlying causes. According to D’Arcangelo, people who already experience general anxiety are more prone to menu anxiety. Additionally, those with performance anxiety or perfectionistic tendencies may also find themselves susceptible to this specific form of anxiety. Increased stress levels can play a role as well, turning what was once an ordinary decision into a paralyzing experience fraught with anxiety and fear.

Recognizing the signs

Since it is not an officially recognized condition, it's challenging to pinpoint specific signs. However, based on the research, D’Arcangelo suggests that individuals with menu anxiety might exhibit the following behaviors:

Struggling to decide what to order.

Feeling as though they ordered the wrong thing.

Worrying about being judged by others for their choice.

Feeling pressured to order quickly when dining with others.

Assigning excessive importance to the decision of what to order.

Strategies for a Stress-Free Dining Experience

While menu anxiety can feel overwhelming, there are strategies you can employ to help alleviate the associated stress. D’Arcangelo shares the following suggestions to help manage it:

Preemptive Planning: Take a look at the menu online before you arrive at the restaurant. Familiarizing yourself with the options in advance can reduce the feeling of being overwhelmed by choices and prevent a sense of being rushed.

Perspective Shift: Consider the long-term impact of your decision. Ask yourself if, a year from now, you will still be thinking about the specific meal you ordered. If not, then it's likely not worth overthinking.

While menu anxiety might be overwhelming, there are tactics you can use to assist lessen the stress (Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

Assess the Urgency: Remind yourself that ordering from a menu is not a life-threatening situation. By viewing the decision through this lens, you can reduce the sense of overwhelm and avoid catastrophizing the situation.

Embrace Imperfection: Realize that there is no "wrong" decision when ordering at a restaurant unless you have specific allergies. Even if you end up with a dish you don't particularly enjoy, it's not a catastrophic outcome. Adopting this perspective can help alleviate the pressure of making the perfect choice.

By employing these strategies, you can gradually mitigate menu anxiety and approach dining experiences with more ease and enjoyment. Remember, it's essential to be kind to yourself and prioritize the pleasure of dining rather than succumbing to the pressure of making the "perfect" selection.

Menu anxiety is a real phenomenon that affects a significant portion of the population. While it may seem trivial to some, for those who experience it, this anxiety can be a genuinely distressing experience. Understanding the causes and implementing practical strategies can help individuals navigate the world of menus with less stress and more confidence. So, the next time you find yourself grappling with that anxiety, remember to take a deep breath, consider your options, and trust that your choice will ultimately lead to a satisfying dining experience.