Owning a dog or cat makes your child stronger – 66,000 pet owners make an unexpected discovery

If you're a pet owner, you know that pets are often one of the family's most beloved members. Not only do they offer companionship and unconditional love, but there are even health benefits of owning a pet.

Despite these claims, some parents debate whether it's safe for their kids to be around any pets. A recent study published in PLOS One found that kids who live with pets are less prone to develop food allergies.

Scientists have known for some time that early exposure to house pets can help prevent asthma and allergy symptoms like wheezing, coughing and eczema. However, this new study found that pets also play a role in food allergies.

Early exposure to pets

Lower risk of food allergies (Image via Unsplash/Wade Austin Ellis)

The study analyzed data from a group of over 66,000 children in Japan. Results showed that pet owners with cats and dogs are associated with roughly a 14% lower risk of food allergies later on, especially for those exposed to cats and dogs while in utero or during their first few months of birth.

The strongest benefits of being pet owners are seen in kids who live with dogs that kept inside the house and for families who owned pets during a child's fetal development and early infancy.

Benefits of owning a pet - How does it help?

Owning a dog/cat boosts the immune system (Image via Unsplash/Yerlin Matu)

According to Dr. Carolyn Kwiat, an allergist and immunologist at Mount Sinai Hospital, exposure to furred animals in early life may shift the immune response away from allergies and divert it towards tolerance.

This hypothesis suggests that the presence of pets influences the development of a child's immune system, making them less likely to develop allergies to certain foods.

While the study does look promising, it's important to interpret the findings with caution. The study is purely observational, relying on a set of questionnaires completed by parents rather than medical test results.

To establish a clear cause-and-effect relationship, randomized controlled trials with control variables are needed.

Interpreting the study

Seek professional help before owning a pet. (Image via Unsplash/Jamie Street)

While the study is a step in the right direction, introducing highly allergic foods to children early on is more likely to lower a child's chance of developing food allergies later. Early introduction can help promote tolerance and prevent allergies.

Being a pet owner may have benefits beyond what we ever imagined. Not only are they loving companions, but pets can also help reduce risk of food allergies later on.

While more research is needed to confirm these findings, exposure to pets during pregnancy and early childhood appear to offer potential protection against food allergies.

Seek professional guidance before becoming a pet owner

It's important for parents to consult with allergists and pediatricians when making decisions regarding their child's exposure to pets and foods.

By staying informed and taking appropriate precautions, we can create a healthier environment for children and nurture their immune system.