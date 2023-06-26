Ozempic Butt: What you should know about this unusual side effect

Ozempic, a popular type 2 diabetes drug known for its off-label use in weight loss, has gained attention for its unique side effects, Among them is the phenomenon known as Ozempic butt.

In this article, we delve into what Ozempic butt is, its potential causes and how it relates to weight loss. Moreover, we will also discuss treatment options for sagging skin after weight loss and provide insight into other known side effects of Ozempic.

What is Ozempic butt?

Loose skin around the buttocks after weight loss (Image via Freepik/Jcomp)

Although "Ozempic butt" is not a medical term, it refers to a condition where individuals experience loose skin on their buttocks after losing weight with the help of Ozempic.

Many people also report a reduction in the size of their bottoms compared to before starting the medication.

Understanding the causes

It's important to note that Ozempic butt is not a direct side effect of the medication itself.

Rather, it's an indirect result of significant weight loss. Losing both fat and muscle during weight loss can lead to reduced volume and sagging in the buttocks area. Ozempic, by activating certain receptors and reducing feelings of hunger, promotes weight loss, which may contribute to this phenomenon.

Addressing the sagging skin concern

Healthy diet and workout (Image via Freepik/Prostooleh)

If you're concerned about sagging skin after weight loss, incorporating lifestyle modifications alongside medication use is essential. Focus on maintaining a healthy diet and engaging in strength and muscle-building exercises like squats and lunges.

These activities can help preserve lean muscle mass, which can support the skin. In some cases, skin-tightening procedures like Ulthera, CO2 lasers, platelet-rich plasma or filler injections may provide relief.

However, for those who have experienced significant weight loss, plastic surgery could be the most effective option to remove excess sagging skin.

If you're using Ozempic or considering it for weight loss, it's essential to have realistic expectations and understand the potential effects on the body, including the possibility of Ozempic butt.

Remember: maintaining a healthy lifestyle alongside medication use can help mitigate sagging skin. As always, consult with your healthcare provider for personalized advice and guidance regarding the use of Ozempic and any concerns you may have.

