Pancreatitis Diet: Best Foods to Eat and Avoid

A pancreatitis diet is meant to help you control this disorder's symptoms, making it more difficult for your body to break down fats.

The pancreatitis diet functions by restricting fatty meals, such as butter and fried foods. Instead, it recommends meals high in protein, beans, and other nutrient-dense foods. Altering your eating habits, whether temporarily or permanently, can help you avoid attacks of pancreatitis while still consuming wholesome foods.

The advantages of following a pancreatitis diet are discussed in this article, along with two fundamental strategies and lists of things to eat and stay away from.

What is Pancreatitis Diet?

Pancreatitis is a serious medical condition in which the pancreas becomes inflamed and causes issues in the digestion process. The glandular organ is responsible for producing insulin and digestive enzymes, which are crucial for the digestion process. These same enzymes that help with the process of digestion can sometimes injure the pancreas and cause irritation, which can be either short-term or long-term.

Certain foods can worsen pancreatitis-related stomach pain. While recovering from the condition, choosing foods that won't aggravate symptoms or make you feel uncomfortable is important. Hence, the pancreatitis diet came into existence.

Foods to eat on a Pancreatitis Diet

A person may need to abstain from all food and beverages as part of their initial pancreatitis treatment for a few hours or even days.

If they are unable to ingest the amounts necessary for their body to function correctly, some people may require an alternative method of obtaining nutrients.

When a doctor gives the all-clear to eat again, they'll probably advise the patient to consume several small meals throughout the day and stay away from fast, fried, and highly processed foods.

Here is a list of foods that can be consumed while following a pancreatitis diet:

Fruits

Whole grains

Legumes

Other plant-based foods that aren't fried

These foods typically have low levels of fat, which reduces the pressure on the pancreas to support digestion by making enzymes.

Since they include fiber, whole grains, legumes, beans, and veggies are also healthy options while following a pancreatitis diet. Consuming extra fiber can reduce your risk of developing gallstones or high blood triglyceride levels. Both of these disorders can cause acute pancreatitis.

The aforementioned foods include antioxidants in addition to fiber. Pancreatitis can respond well to antioxidants as it is an inflammatory disorder. People with this condition should prefer lean meats over fatty meats.

MCTs may help people with chronic pancreatitis better absorb nutrients from their food. These are frequently consumed by people as MCT oil supplements. Online retailers generally offer this supplement without requiring a prescription.

Foods to Avoid on a Pancreatitis Diet

1) Alcohol

When someone has an acute pancreatitis attack, drinking alcohol may worsen the symptoms or raise the chances of chronic pancreatitis. Another negative effect of long-term alcohol use is high triglyceride levels, which are a substantial risk factor for pancreatitis.

Alcohol consumption can seriously impact a person's health and even result in death in those whose alcohol abuse has led to chronic pancreatitis.

2) Fried and fatty foods

Fried and high-fat foods, such as hamburgers and french fries, can be quite dangerous for those with pancreatitis. Eating foods heavy in fat makes the pancreas work harder since it produces enzymes for fat digestion.

Among other high-fat foods to stay away from are:

Dairy

Hot dogs, sausages, and other processed meat

Mayonnaise

Potato chips

Refined carbs

Consuming these processed, high-fat meals can also increase your risk of developing heart disease.

People with chronic pancreatitis need to consume fewer refined carbs, such as white bread and high-sugar foods. Refined carbs need a higher amount of insulin to be digested, thus putting more pressure on the pancreas. Acute pancreatitis can be a risk for people with high triglyceride levels.

Tips for Prevention

Family history is a risk factor for pancreatitis that cannot be altered. However, some risk-related lifestyle factors are modifiable by individuals.

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight may help reduce the risk of having pancreatitis because obesity increases the risk for the condition. Additionally, a healthy weight reduces the chance of gallstones, a common cause of pancreatitis.

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption both increase the risk of developing pancreatitis. Thus, giving up or reducing these vices can help people avoid the condition.

