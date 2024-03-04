It has been about four years since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our lives. This has also resulted in the link between COVID-19 and depression, which continues to impact many individuals to date. COVID has impacted not only our physical health, but also our mental health at various levels.

Depression continues to impact millions across the world and it is not uncommon for it to be associated with life-impacting experiences, such as an epidemic. This does not mean that COVID-19 causes depression. However, the link between the two is a grave one. Even after four years, we think about how the pandemic has changed us and our emotional landscape.

How are covid-19 and depression linked? (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro studio)

What is the link between COVID-19 and depression?

Depression can bring a wave of difficulties that impact many. (Image via Pexels/ rfsstudio)

Depression is a serious mental health concern that can affect not only our mood, but also our willingness to engage, participate, and be motivated by the things around us. COVID-19 did something that no one ever imagined: it confined us to our own spaces. For a lot of us, this was unimaginable and incredibly suffocating. For most of us, it was a nightmare to be left with spiraling thoughts.

Perhaps the most disturbing experience of the pandemic was that we lost a lot of loved ones. Additionally, many did not find time to say goodbye or grieve for their loved ones. COVID-19 and depression became a lethal combination and many continue to experience the effects to date. Many continue to experience pandemic skip and are only coming to terms with it now.

We can't skip the economic fallout from the pandemic. The market crashed, people lost their jobs, and we were left struggling to find a sense of purpose. The pandemic disrupted our routines and the list seems to be endless, but has it changed our lives forever?

What can you do if you continue to experience symptoms of depression?

COVID changed our lives, but are the effects permanent? (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro studio)

If you are continuing to experience symptoms due to COVID-19 and depression, it can be challenging to see others return to 'normal.' It can be difficult to reach out for professional help, but therapy can be a powerful space for self-exploration. Additionally, it can become a space for you to process the 'loss' associated with the pandemic. For you, it can be speaking about a person, a thing, or even an experience.

Seeking support from your loved ones becomes an integral part of your healing journey. Those affected by COVID-19 and depression often find themselves in the depths of social isolation.

Try to re-establish a routine. Remember that having a routine doesn't necessarily mean going back to work. Rather, it can be regularising your sleep routine, eating timely meals, incorporating some form of physical activity and practicing self-care. Depression can make you feel that it is pointless and stop you from taking care of yourself. However, it is important to remember that you are worth taking care of and deserve help to feel better.

Depression was not the only mental health issue that we saw related to the pandemic, there were many more. For instance, many people started experiencing clinical levels of anxiety. The link and effects of COVID-19 and depression are undeniable. We have been affected in many ways, but often what doesn't kill us makes us stronger.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.