Paramore's Hayley Williams shares health update, says she is no longer coughing "all day and all night"

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams recently updated her fans about her health, saying that she is currently doing well after experiencing a lung infection earlier this year.

She has been struggling with the same for quite some time now, which has led to the cancellation of several shows earlier. Speaking about the same on Paramore's discord server Hayley said:

"I’m just happy to be resting more. When I was feeling my worst, I couldn’t do much but just sleep and lay around."

She also shared how she spent most of her time while she was recovering:

"I watched all of Yellowjackets, 3 or 4 music docs, They Cloned Tyrone, A Good Person (never cried so much or stared blankly across my living room for longer after a movie was over)… but mostly I just scrolled around on my phone… to a degree that has been, to put it nicely, DISGUSTING."

Besides, this she also revealed that she has developed a social media addiction which led her to scroll through content for hours before she could finally stop.

She also spoke about how some of the information she took in from social media was "depressing" because although the scrolling started with positive content, it soon turned into something that was "sad or rage-inducing."

When did fans first get to know about Hayley Williams' health condition?

Hayley first spoke about her health issues back in July but back then the reason behind it was unknown (Image via Instagram/Hayley Williams)

One of the first official announcements that came from Hayley Williams about her ongoing battle with lung infection was via Paramore's official Instagram account where she spoke about her condition at length and expressed her discontent over the cancellation of their band's upcoming shows due to the same.

Talking about the urgency of medical attention required for her health, she said:

"I'm now risking long time damage and I need to pay attention to my body."

In the same post, she also apologised to her fans for the sudden bad news and offered details about the refund of tickets for their upcoming cancelled shows.

In late July, Hayley shared that she had gone through a very difficult week of “misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids on her Instagram stories."

But back then, fans and others did not know what she was speaking about. Only after the news was broken officially by Paramore's social media account, did things become clearer.

Where does Hayley Williams stand with her health now?

Although Hayley Williams hasn't mentioned any dates, it seems that she plans on returning to the stage with her bandmates very soon after recovery (Image via Instagram/Paramore)

As she recently mentioned on Paramore's discord server, Hayley Williams is recovering and doing well now. She accepts feeling much better than she was a few weeks ago both mentally and physically.

She also expressed her desire to get back to music-making as soon as she can with her other bandmates. Speaking about the same she says:

"We’ve been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layers of insulation that can come with the creative process."

Speaking of finding a creative balance between work and health Hayley Williams says:

"Maybe this time I will be able to find balance between the disappearing and yet not completely shutting out the world. But probably not"

Fans of Hayley Williams and Paramore are extremely eager to see them perform after this small gap due to Hayley's growing concerns with her health. Although there has been no official confirmation as to when they are returning on stage next, let's just hope that it happens soon.