Paul Alexander's cause of death: What happened to 78-year-old Polio survivor?

Paul Alexander, a Texas man who spent the majority of his 78 years in an iron lung chamber, has died. He amassed a big social media following by describing his life from suffering polio in the 1940s to gaining a degree in law.

Paul Alexander died on Monday at a Dallas hospital, according to his close friend Daniel Spinks.

He stated that Alexander was just hospitalised after receiving a diagnosis of COVID-19, but he did not know what caused his death. Alexander spent over seventy years in an iron lung after surviving polio as a kid.

Paul Alexander: Cause of death

Alexander contracted the viral sickness when he was six years old, during the summer of 1952, while residing in Texas.

The initial successful polio vaccine was not approved until 1955. Although numerous individuals who contract polio may not exhibit any symptoms, approximately one in every 200 becomes paralysed for life. Five to 10 percent of paralysed people die because their respiratory muscles fail to function.

In Paul Alexander's case, the virus paralysed him from the neck down and rendered him unable to breathe separately. So doctors placed him in an iron lung, which around the time was cutting-edge life-support technology that breathed in and out on the person's behalf.

Iron lungs are no longer used in modern medicine, having been supplanted by advanced ventilators along with the widespread adoption of tracheal intubation.

Paul Alexander gained popularity over time, thanks to media coverage of his extended stay in his iron lung. The Guinness Book of Records just certified him as the "longest iron lung patient."

His death was disclosed on Tuesday via a GoFundMe campaign set up by his brother Philip Alexander to help pay for his accommodation and medical expenses.

“It is absolutely incredible to read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul. I am just so grateful," Philip said.

Philip also talked about his brother's cause of death in brief:

"The exact cause of Paul’s death is unclear. He was admitted to the hospital three weeks ago due to a Covid-19 infection but was no longer testing positive this week."

“Paul, you will be missed but always remembered. Thanks for sharing your story with us,” The GoFundMe fundraiser's organiser, Christopher Ulmer, wrote on the page.

Paul Alaxander's brother also thanked fans for their heartfelt contributions to his life.

"I am so grateful to everybody who donated to my brother's fundraiser," Philip Alexander said on the GoFundMe page. "It allowed him to live his last few years stress-free. It will also pay for his funeral during this difficult time. It is absolutely incredible to read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul. I am just so grateful.”

Paul Alexander's life has been a testament of courage and an inspiration to many individuals living with diseases like polio.

We offer our deepest condolences to his friends, family, and relatives.