Peanuts: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Peanuts (Arachis hypgaea) are one of the most crunchy and popular nuts to eat. Originating in South America, peanuts are not actually nuts; they are legumes just like soyabeans and peas, as they all grow underground in pods.

Also called by other names such as earthnuts, goobers and groundnuts, peanuts make for a healthy and tasty snack any time of the day. They can be eaten raw, but in the United States, peanuts are mostly eaten roasted or as peanut butter.

Other healthy peanut products include protein, flour and peanut oil. All these stuff are used to cook various food items, including confectionery, desserts, snacks, sauces, cakes and more.

Peanut butter is a good option to avail the benefits of peanuts. (Photo by Pixabay via pexels)

Nutritional facts about peanuts

Peanuts are highly nutritious and rich in healthy fats, proteins and various other essential nutrients. They are packed with micro and macronutrients that are very important for the human body.

They are also an excellent source of niacin, manganese, vitamin E, etc. While they may consist of a good quantity of fat, most of them are good fat and may in fact assist in lowering your cholesterol levels.

Peanuts contain many essential nutrients and vitamins. (Photo by Karolina Grabowska via pexels)

Peanuts are a good source of:

Folate

Copper

Vitamin E

Magnesium

Arginine, etc.

Here are the nutritional components in 100 gram of peanuts:

Water - 7%

Calories - 56.7%.

Carbs - 16.1 gram.

Protein - 25.8 gram.

Fibre - 8.5 gram.

Sugar- 4.7 gram,

Fat - 49.2 gram (saturated -6.28 gram, polyunsaturated -15.56 gram, monounsaturated -24.43 gram, omega 3-0 gram, omega 6-15.56 gram, trans-0 gram).

Peanuts are loaded with a variety of healthy fats and high-quality protein. Moreover, they are fairly high in carbs.

Health benefits of peanuts

Aside from their nutritional value, peanuts also offer a variety of health benefits that help prevent many diseases.

1) Helps control blood sugar levels

Peanuts are helpful in controlling and maintaining fasting blood sugar as well as post-postprandial blood sugar levels. The natural fats present in peanuts are very effective in lowering the glycemic index of other food items that get consumed.

2) Great source of proteins

As discussed above, peanuts are a good source of protein, ranging up to 30% of protein value. Peanut butter added to crackers or plain toast is an ideal pre-workout or evening snack mostly eaten by fitness enthusiasts. Moreover, the requirement of protein in children can be fulfilled by these tasty and crunchy nuts.

3) Supports heart health

Peanuts are rich in healthy polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats and also contain saturated fats in low amount. This combination makes peanuts good for heart health and safe for people with blood pressure problems.

4) Helps control and maintain weight

Eating peanuts in moderation also helps maintain your weight. As peanuts are full of healthy proteins, fibres and fat, they make for a nutritious and satisfying snack. The healthy unsaturated fats present in peanuts not only aid in weight loss but also offer high satiety value, which helps prevent binge eating.

5) Helps prevent gallstones

Peanuts have a positive role in maintaining cholesterol, which in turn, prevents the development of gallstones.

Gallstones are basically lumps of fluid that build inside the gall bladder and comprise many undissolved cholesterols. Various studies have shown that eating raw peanuts or peanut butter four to five times a week can reduce the risk of gall bladder diseases by up to 25%.

6) Helps keep skin healthy

Consuming peanuts ensures glowing and smooth skin. Nutrients present in peanuts, such as vitamin B3 and niacin, not only help prevent wrinkles but also provide protection against skin diseases.

Bottomline

Allergy to peanuts are very common. (Photo by Karolina Grabowska via pexels)

Peanuts are undoubtedly a healthy food option, especially for people with a protein deficiency, but they are not safe for everyone. Allergies to peanuts are very common in the United States and are one of the major causes of food allergy-related casualties.

Mild peanut allergy symptoms commonly include nausea, swelling of the face, body and itchy hives. However, severe allergy symptoms involve breathing difficulty, chest pain, extreme drowsiness, dizziness, swelling of the lips and tongue, seizures and in some cases a life-threatening problem known as anaphylaxis.

Therefore, it's very important to consult a healthcare provider if you experience any of the following symptoms while consuming peanuts.

