Pelvic floor exercises for men are as beneficial as they are for women. Yes, you heard that right.

Also called kegel exercises, pelvic floor workouts are important and offer a plethora of benefits. When performed correctly and regularly, they can improve sexual performance and help with male continence too.

Kegel exercises for men can strengthen and improve the functioning of the pelvic floor muscles. These muscles support the bowel and urinary bladder and also affect sexual function.

What are pelvic floor exercises?

Pelvic floor muscle training primarily targets the muscles in the pelvic floor, also called pubococcygeal (PC) muscles.

Both women and men have pelvic floor muscles, which are responsible for providing support to the pelvic organs, which include the bladder, urethra, and bowel. These muscles help to hold the pelvic organs in place while also improving bladder control and promoting sexual function.

Benefits of pelvic floor exercises for men

There are many factors that can weaken the pelvic floor muscles in men, including:

pelvic surgery or any kind of trauma

prostate surgery

obesity or overweight

difficult to pass stool

persistent cough

heavy lifting

sedentary lifestyle

overactive bladder

Just like any other muscle that requires proper conditioning, the pelvic floor muscles in males need exercise for their best functioning. A regular and consistent conditioning program of the pelvic floor muscles makes them stronger and improves their overall functions so that they can work better and more effectively.

Studies also suggest that pelvic floor exercises for men can help cure stress incontinence after prostate surgery, ease overactive bladder, and enhance sexual function as well.

Some possible benefits of pelvic floor exercises for men include:

preventing urinary leakage

improving bladder and bowel control

helping control the passage of gas

helping with improving erections

preventing leakage of stool

preventing premature ejaculation

How to do pelvic floor exercises for men?

Find your pelvic floor muscles

The first and most important step is to find the pelvic floor muscles. To identify the muscle, you can either stop urinating while midstream or contract the muscles that allow you to pass gas.

Start with the easiest one

Once you’ve identified your pelvic floor muscles, you can start exercising in any position. The simplest option is to lie down and contract and hold your pelvic floor muscles for 10-20 seconds.

You can repeat the move a few times in a row, and gradually increase the number of contractions you perform and the amount of time you hold. When the muscles become stronger, try to do the exercise in different positions, i.e., standing, sitting, or walking.

Aim to perform this exercise at least three times a day, increasing the contractions as your strength enhances.

Important tips to keep in mind

To get the most out of pelvic floor exercises for men, remember to keep the following tips in mind:

While doing the exercise, make sure to focus on contracting only your pelvic floor muscles – do not tighten the muscles in the abdomen, buttocks, or thighs.

Do not stop breathing or hold your breath in between contractions. Breathe naturally and easily.

Always pull your muscles inwards, and tighten them from back to front.

Do not squeeze or contract your thighs, buttocks, or abdominal muscles.

Do not lift your shoulders and toes.

Pelvic floor exercises for men shouldn’t cause pain or damage if you learn to perform them correctly. Always remember that kegel exercises should be done in moderation and you should not stop your urine flow for longer. It's also important to note that you must not attempt pelvic floor exercises if you have a urinary catheter in place.

Men who find it difficult to locate their pelvic floor muscles should consult their doctor and seek help. Doctors can refer them to a continence advisor or physiotherapist who can help with these types of exercises.

