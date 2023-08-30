Perilla leaves — The versatile Korean green you should include in your deit

Are you a die-hard fan of K-dramas? If so, there's no doubt that you've seen these 'perilla leaves' becoming a popular cuisine nowadays. Perilla leaves, also known as Shiso, are a herb from the mint family that has become increasingly popular in Asian cuisine.

From the vibrant streets of Seoul to the bustling night markets of Taiwan, these leaves are a staple ingredient in many dishes, and it's easy to see why. These aromatic leaves bring a unique flavor and a burst of freshness to any meal.

However, did you know that beyond their culinary appeal, they also offer numerous health benefits?

Potential health benefits of perilla leaves

Here are a few:

1) Perilla leaves in traditional medicine

Helps soothe digestive disorder (Image via Unsplash/Kim Deachul)

Throughout history, they have been used in traditional medicines for their medicinal properties.

In Korean traditional medicine, these leaves are known for their ability to alleviate symptoms of digestive disorders, like indigestion and bloating. They're also believed to help reduce inflammation and promote overall well-being.

In Japanese traditional medicine, they're used to treat respiratory conditions, like asthma and bronchitis. The leaves are known for their expectorant properties, which help relieve congestion and support healthy lung function.

2) Perilla leaves as a culinary delight

Used as a wrapper for grilled meats (Image via Pexels/Fox)

They're widely used in Asian cuisine, adding a unique and refreshing flavor to various dishes.

The leaves have a distinct taste, described as a combination of mint, basil and anise. In Japan, they're often used as a garnish for sushi and sashimi, adding a delightful herbal note to these traditional dishes. In Korea, they're commonly used as a wrapper for grilled meats, creating a flavorful and aromatic combination.

Beyond Asia, they're gaining popularity worldwide for their versatility in the kitchen. The leaves can be used in salads, stir-fries, soups and even in cocktails. Their vibrant color and refreshing taste make them a favorite among chefs and food enthusiasts looking to experiment with new flavors.

3) Perilla leaves for skincare

Essential ingredient in skincare (Image via Pexels/Polina Kovaleva)

In recent years, they have found their way into the skincare industry. The essential oil extracted from these leaves is rich in antioxidants, making it a valuable ingredient in skincare products.

Antioxidants help protect the skin from free radicals, which can lead to premature aging and skin damage. The oil is known for its soothing properties and can help calm irritated skin, making it an ideal choice for individuals with sensitive skin.

4) Perilla leaves and allergies

Prevents allergy (Image via Pexels/Janine Beth)

They have long been used in traditional Asian medicine to alleviate allergy symptoms.

Studies have shown that they contain compounds that have anti-allergic properties, helping reduce histamine release and alleviate symptoms like sneezing, itching and nasal congestion.

For individuals suffering from seasonal allergies or hay fever, incorporating these leaves in their diet may provide some relief.

5) Perilla leaves and mental wellness

Popular cuisine (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

These leaves are not just beneficial for physical health; they can also contribute to mental well-being.

In traditional Chinese medicine, perilla leaves are believed to have a calming effect on the mind and can be used to alleviate stress and promote relaxation. Additionally, the leaves contain compounds that have been linked to improved cognitive function and memory enhancement.

These leaves are a remarkable herb with a wide range of benefits for people. Beyond their culinary applications, these leaves have found their way into traditional medicine, skincare and mental wellness practices.

From alleviating allergies to promoting healthy digestion and supporting overall well-being, the benefits of perilla leaves make them an integral part of people's lives worldwide.

Whether you're a food enthusiast, health-conscious individual or someone looking to explore alternative therapies, these leaves offer a world of possibilities. Incorporating this versatile herb in your everyday life can not only enhance your culinary experience but also provide numerous health benefits.