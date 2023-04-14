Pfizer booster: What you need to know about bivalent shot

Are you one of the millions of people who have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine? If so, you may be wondering if you need a booster shot. With the emergence of new variants of the virus, many people are concerned about the effectiveness of their current vaccine.

Fortunately, Pfizer has developed a bivalent booster shot to provide additional protection against the new strains. In this article, we explore everything you need to know about the booster shot.

What is the Pfizer bivalent booster?

Booster combines original vaccine with variant-specific vaccine. (Image via Pexels/nataliya Vaitkevich)

The bivalent booster is a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine that's specifically designed to provide additional protection against new variants of the virus.

The booster contains the same mRNA technology as the original vaccine but with an updated formula that targets the specific mutations found in the new strains of the virus.

Who is eligible for the Pfizer booster?

The booster shot is recommended for people who received their second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago.

That includes people who're over the age of 65, those with underlying health conditions, and ones who work in high-risk settings like healthcare facilities and schools.

What are the benefits of the booster shot?

The booster expected to provide increased protection against COVID-19. (Image via Pexels/Frank Merino)

The bivalent booster provides several benefits, including increased protection against new variants of the virus and a boost to the immune system's ability to fight off the virus.

Additionally, the booster shot can help prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Is the booster shot safe?

The booster shot has been shown to be safe and effective in clinical trials. Like the original vaccine, the booster shot may cause some mild side effects like soreness at the injection site, fatigue and headache.

However, these side effects are generally mild and go away on their own within a few days.

How can you get the Pfizer booster?

If you're eligible for the booster shot, you can receive it at many of the same locations where you received your first and second doses of the vaccine.

That includes healthcare facilities, pharmacies and community vaccination sites. You may need to schedule an appointment in advance, so make sure to check with your local health department or healthcare provider.

Ongoing clinical trials for bivalent booster (Image via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

The bivalent booster is a safe and effective way to provide additional protection against new variants of the COVID-19 virus. If you received the vaccine at least six months ago, you may be eligible for the booster shot.

By getting vaccinated, you can help protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community from the virus. So don't wait, and get your booster shot today.

