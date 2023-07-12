Phone Anxiety: Is Telephobia Real?

Phone anxiety is as real as it can get, and there can be a lot of struggle associated with it. This is often known as telephone phobia or telephobia. Before we go into the details of this condition, you might feel that you have done this at least once in your life. You may have experienced feeling anxious, worried or bored before picking up the call, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you have phone anxiety.

Phone anxiety is generally characterized by a type of social anxiety disorder characterized by a strong fear or anxiety about making or receiving phone calls. It is not a typical level of anxiety and is typically displayed while using the phone.

In a world full of calls and media, it can be a long struggle for indviduals with this condition. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Symptoms of Phone Anxiety

It can also be an incapacitating fear that stops or pauses interactions. (Image via Getty/ Getty)

The symptoms typically represent that of a person with social anxiety in social situations. However, the only difference is the content of worries and the context of anxious thoughts. The following are the most common symptoms of phone phobia:

1) Intense Anxiety

Individuals with phone anxiety may experience high levels of fear or anxiety when every time they have to make or receive a call. As mentioned earlier, worries are typical, but individuals with this condition are fearful of taking the calls.

2) Avoidance

A common characteristic of people with anxiety disorders is that they avoid situations which will make them anxious. This reinforces their anxiety, and they become even more fearful of the telephone. They may use safety strategies such as asking someone else to make the call or sending an email or a voice note. They go at lengths to avoid using the phone.

3) Physical Manifestations

The fear can transform into physical symptoms. (Image via vecteezy/ Piscine)

Anxiety is typically also associated with physical symptoms. Since the sympathetic nervous system gets activated, they may start sweating, have increased blood pressure and heart rate, fatigue, and nausea. Once they start experiencing these symptoms, the avoidance may become even more extreme.

4) Distorted Thinking

Anxiety is associated to the future and is not necessarily accurate. Individuals generally have a distorted thought pattern or what we call cognitive distortions related to the telephone. They might jump to conclusion, catastrophize or selectively detach from the situation.

5) Difficulty in Conversations

Starting or finishing a phone conversation can be particularly challenging for those with phone anxiety. They might hesitate, stumble over their words, or feel pressure to end the call quickly. At the end of the call or at the very beginning, they may experience extreme discomfort and awkwardness.

Have Anxiety Talking On Phone? Tips To Reduce The Jitters

What are the simple tips that you can implement in your everyday life? (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Like social anxiety, phone phobia can stem from various factors, including fear of judgment, concerns about not knowing what to say, or a general discomfort with verbal communication. Sometimes, you may also experience it when you have received a negative news over call. As uncomfortable as it may sound, there are techniques to reduce anxiety:

1) Exposure

One of the most effective ways to deal with phone anxiety is to gradually expose yourself to phone calls by starting with less challenging situations and progressively increasing the difficulty. This can help desensitize you to the anxiety triggers.

2) Rehearse

Practice may not make you perfect, but it will help you getting used to having conversations over call. Write down key points or questions to help you feel more confident during the conversation.

3) Affirming Self-talk

There are ways to regulate and reduce phone anxiety. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Challenge negative thoughts and replace them with affirmations. Remind yourself that making a phone call is just a normal form of communication and that you are capable of handling it. These affirmations can help you become more confident about handling the situation.

4) Relaxation

Phone call anxiety can be regulated by learning and practicing grounding and relaxation tools that can help you feel more in control. To switch to parasympathetic nervous system, these tools can become handy and help you relax the moment a cellphone rings.

5) Seek Support

If it feels very difficult, try initiating a conversation with a mental health professional who can provide guidance and support in managing your phone anxiety. They may suggest additional strategies or therapies like Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to help you overcome your fears.

If "just call them" or "just pick up the call" triggers you, there are others like you who might relate to this. Phone calls aren't for everyone, and sometimes, the anxiety can lead to an avoidance of medical care. Many mental health professionals make it easy to schedule and change appointments through email. This can allow you to manage phone anxiety at your own pace and comfort.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

