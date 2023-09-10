PHUL Workout: The Road to Ultimate Muscle Hypertrophy

The Power Hypertrophy Upper Lower, popularly known as the PHUL workout regimen, is a structured four-day split program that harmoniously combines strength and muscle-building exercises. Its power days, consisting of upper and lower body routines, prioritize lower rep ranges and heavier weights to enhance strength development.

Conversely, the hypertrophy days, targeting the same upper and lower regions, focus on higher rep ranges and increased volume to stimulate muscle growth. This program caters to both strength enthusiasts seeking to maximize their powerlifting potential and those aiming to sculpt their physique by enhancing muscle size and definition.

The PHUL workout routine offers a balanced approach to fitness, capitalizing on the benefits of both strength gains and aesthetic improvements. By alternating between power and hypertrophy days, it provides a dynamic and engaging workout routine that can close off monotony and plateaus, making it a versatile option for individuals with varying fitness objectives.

The PHUL Workout Routine Explored

PHUL workout (Image via Getty Images)

Day 1: Power Upper (PHUL)

Bench Press: 3 sets of 3-5 reps Bent-Over Rows: 3 sets of 3-5 reps Overhead Press: 3 sets of 3-5 reps Pull-Ups or Lat Pulldowns: 3 sets of 6-8 reps Barbell Curls: 3 sets of 6-8 reps Tricep Dips: 3 sets of 6-8 reps

Day 2: Power Lower (PHUL)

Squats: 3 sets of 3-5 reps Deadlifts: 3 sets of 3-5 reps Leg Press: 3 sets of 6-8 reps Leg Curls: 3 sets of 6-8 reps Standing Calf Raises: 3 sets of 6-8 reps Seated Calf Raises: 3 sets of 6-8 reps

Day 3: Rest or Active Recovery

Take a rest day or engage in light activities like walking or yoga to aid recovery.

Day 4: Hypertrophy Upper (PHUL)

PHUL workout (Image via Getty Images)

Incline Bench Press: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Dumbbell Rows: 4 sets of 8-10 reps per arm Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Pull-Ups or Lat Pulldowns: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Barbell Curls: 3 sets of 8-10 reps Tricep Dips: 3 sets of 8-10 reps

Day 5: Hypertrophy Lower (PHUL)

Leg Press: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Lunges: 4 sets of 8-10 reps per leg Leg Curls: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Seated Calf Raises: 4 sets of 8-10 reps Standing Calf Raises: 4 sets of 8-10 reps

Day 6 and 7: Rest or Active Recovery

Take another rest day or engage in light activities for recovery. Listen to your body and adjust the program as needed.

How Does the PHUL Workout Enhance Muscle Growth?

PHUL workout (Image via Getty Images)

Balance: PHUL provides a balanced approach to training by combining power (strength) and hypertrophy (muscle-building) workouts. This equilibrium allows you to work on strength gains and muscle size simultaneously.

Strength Gains: The power days in PHUL focus on lower rep ranges and heavier weights, which are ideal for building strength. Consistently lifting heavy weights leads to significant strength improvements.

Muscle Growth: Hypertrophy days target specific muscle groups with higher rep ranges and more volume, stimulating muscle growth, and resulting in better muscle definition and size.

Variety: PHUL alternates between power and hypertrophy days, preventing boredom, reducing the risk of overuse injuries, and maintaining workout engagement.

PHUL-workout (Image via Getty Images)

Time Efficiency: PHUL involves four workout days per week, accommodating busy schedules and those with limited time for training.

Adaptability: PHUL workouts can be tailored to different fitness levels and goals, allowing adjustments in weights, repetitions, and exercises to match individual abilities and objectives.

Aesthetic Improvements: PHUL's emphasis on hypertrophy can help achieve a more defined and aesthetically pleasing physique.

Progress Tracking: Following PHUL enables easy progress tracking in terms of strength and muscle gains, offering motivation to achieve fitness goals.

PHUL-workout (Image via Getty Images)

Functional Strength: Incorporating compound movements like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses in PHUL improves functional strength, beneficial for daily activities and sports performance.

Now that you know how to enhance muscle growth with the PHUL workout, you can start right away. It is quite versatile and can be customized to suit individual needs and preferences, including the addition or substitution of exercises to target specific muscle groups or address weaknesses.