What Is the Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Pigeon pose, also referred to as Eka Pada Rajakapotasana, is a hip-opening forward bend. It gets its name from the leg position of the pose, which resembles a pigeon perched on one leg.

This pose is yet another hip-opener, but its ease of entry, heart-opening benefits and deceptively challenging steadiness make it a favourite of many.

How to Do Pigeon Pose with Correct Form

Pigeon pose can be approached in a variety of ways. If you want, you can start with your hands and knees posture.

To do the pigeon pose:

Bring your right knee forward towards your right wrist while on all fours. It could be immediately behind your wrist or on the outer or inner edge, depending on your anatomy.

Experiment with stretches you can do comfortably in your outer hip without causing any knee discomfort.

Your right ankle will be in front of your left hip at some point, so slide your left leg back and point your toes up to the ceiling.

Bring your legs closer together and your hips together like scissor blades.

If necessary, place some support under your right buttock to keep your hips level. Walk your hands forward, and lower your upper body to the floor as you exhale.

Stay for at least five breaths.

As you inhale, try to relax the stiffness in your right hip.

To exit the posture, push back through your hands, lift your hips, and slide your leg back into all fours. Repeat on the opposite side.

Tips and Techniques for Piegon Pose

This is a strenuous stretch for the outer hip. To begin, keep your right foot near your left hip. The hip opener will be more intense if your shin is parallel to the front of the mat.

If your forehead does not reach the mat, create fists with your hands, and stack them on top of each other, and rest your forehead on them or use a block.

You can also raise your head higher by resting on your elbows or hands; just make sure you don't slouch your shoulders. Keep your neck relaxed at the base.

Benefits of Piegon Pose

Pigeon Pose has numerous benefits when practiced on a regular basis. This position emphasizes the opening of your hips, which promotes hip mobility and flexibility.

• Pigeon Pose can stretch your hip flexors and lower back, while also extending your hamstrings. That can help relieve stiff muscles that are common after sitting or driving for long periods.

• This pose is also thought to be effective for digestion, as it gently stretches and moves the lower abdomen.

• Reflex, or the passage of digested food through the intestinal tract, can be enhanced by this pose.

• A common belief in Ayurvedic medicine claims that stress, sadness and fear are stored in your hips. Practicing this pose can help relieve internal stress or worry. However, scientific research to support this claim is lacking.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Rotated Rear Leg: Instead of rotating them outward, your rear leg should be in a neutral position 6. Tuck your toes beneath, and elevate your thigh to reposition your hips to a square position.

Hips Aren't Square: Don't collapse into the front bent knee's hip. Maintain a square hip position with padding, if necessary.

• Many people find it difficult to align their shins with the front of their yoga mat. Instead, they tuck their shins excessively tight to their bodies. Excessive pressure on the knees can result in knee damage over time.

• To avoid the same, tuck a folded towel beneath your right buttocks and thigh to realign the position of your hips and knees. As a result, the pressure and risk of damage to the knee will be reduced.

• You can also work with a certified yoga instructor who can offer advice and modifications on the pose. Finally, if Pigeon Pose causes you any pain or discomfort, it's best to avoid it.

Precautions and Safety

If you have a knee injury or hip problems, stay away from this position. There should be no strain on the knee. Your femur will rotate in the hip socket, and you will feel a significant strain along the front of your hip, but it should not be painful.

Bottom Line

First and foremost, make it a point to warm up your body before practicing the Pigeon Pose.

Pigeon Pose may not decrease your stress levels instantly, but the slow, controlled movements of this yoga pose can help relieve stress and tension throughout your body.

While the pose targets the hips, lower body and spine, all of which require more flexibility than other parts of the body, you want to avoid any potential strain or injury.

Yoga poses in general can be invigorating and energising, but when you combine them with strong stretches such as those in Pigeon Pose, they are even more so.

