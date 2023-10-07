Pineapple benefits for skin is something that's often undermined in the skin industry.

If you're tired of using derma medicines for your skin problems that cost a fortune and still not getting any results, you should know that there's a sweet and tangy fruit that you use on sunny days, which can be a blessing for your skin. It's the pineapple, right there in your refrigerator.

Pineapples are a tropical fruit loaded with vitamins, antioxidants, fiber and water. Everything that you essentially need, especially vitamic C and bromelain, are key nutrients for the skin to glow. So, pineapple benefits the skin in numerous ways.

Pineapple benefits for skin: Why you should add this tasty fruit to your skincare routine

Here are nine reasons:

#1 Improves collagen production

Pineapple prevents skin pigmentation (Image via Unsplash/Fleur Kaan)

Pineapple is very rich in vitamin C, which is known for maintaining collagen and elastin level.

Vitamin C helps in the formation of blood vessels, which results in good blood circulation, making the skin smooth and bouncy. Additionally, it's also known to strengthen the immune system, which protects the body from diseases.

#2 Anti-aging properties

Pineapples have anti-aging properties. (Image via Unsplash/Anita Jankovic)

Stress is often the reason for premature wrinkles and fine lines. Yes, the crow's feet that highlight when you smile are not a good sign. The skin starts aging before we age.

Here, pineapple can become an absolute savior. Along with Vitamin C and bromelain, it's also rich in antioxidants, which enrich blood flow and prevents premature aging.

#3 Accelerates wound-healing

Consuming pineapples helps in healing wounds quickly. (Image via Unsplash/Diana Polekhina)

We all have scratches and wounds and know how painful the healing is till the wound turns into a thin crust and leaves for good.

Pineapples are rich in Vitamin C, which plays a significant role in skin regeneration and accelerates the body's natural wound-healing process.

#4 Excellent solution for acne and pimples

Pineapples can help prevent acne and pimples. (Image via Unsplash/ Erik Mclean)

Pineapples contain Vitamin C and bromelain, which are known to reduce skin inflammation, which results in acne. The antioxidants also protect the skin from pollutants and skin damage caused due to carbon emissions.

Pineapple benefits the skin, as it also contains Vitamin A, which is used to treat pimples. Again, you won't see immediate changes by eating a few pieces, as it take time and consistency.

#5 Prevents and reverses skin diseases

Pineapple prevents skin diseases (Image via Unsplash/Christin Hume)

Bromelain is an enzyme that's known to cure respiratory diseases like sinusitis and asthma and also to relieve muscle strains and injuries.

It also protects the skin from the damage caused due to the exposure of the skin, especially the face, to harmful compounds like carbon monoxide (yes those black fumes coming out of exhaust).

#6 Protects against UV damage

Pineapples help prevent harsh UV damage. (Image via Unsplash/Hulki Okan Tabak)

While morning sunlight is rich in vitamin D, the sun rays in the midday often contain strong UV rays that damage the skin.

When they penetrate the outer cell layer, they not only cause sunburn, but long-term exposure can accelerate wrinkles and and also cause skin cancer.

While getting exposed to the sunlight cannot always be entirely eliminated, we can at least take precautions. Pineapples are rich in vitamin C, which acts as an agent to protect cells from the damage caused by UV rays.

#7 Exfoliates oily skin

Solution to oily skin (Image via Unsplash/Heather Ford)

Pineapple benefits the skin, as it also contains zinc, which helps maintain the production of oil in the skin. Moreover, it also acts as an exfoliating agent, which absorbs excess oils.

#8 Reduces blemishes and dark spots

Pineapples help with dark spors. (Image via Unsplash/Eric Vieira).

Research says that pineapple benefits the skin, as vitamin C helps in toning skin color.

It can lessen the dark spots caused by pimples or blemishes, Pineapples help minimize dark patches on the face, too.

#9 Works as a detoxifier

Pineapples act as a detoxifying agent (Image via Unsplash/Juno Jo)

Being a rich source of antioxidants and bromelain, pineapple helps clean out free radicals, the oxygen-containing molecules that are highly reactive.

These often get accumulated as byproducts of our day-to-day activities. Pineapple benefits the skin ,as it helps prevent skin damage.

Pineapple juice benefits for skin

Pineapple benefits for healthy skin (Image via Unsplash/YesMore Content)

Well, pineapple juice has the same nutritional values as eating the fruit raw minus the fiber content.

It can help spike up blood sugar level, which is the case in most fruit juices. Moreover, a research done in 2015 found that pineapple often loses its vitamin C during the juicing process.

Hence, it's best to eat pineapples raw to attain maximum benefits. You can also reap similar benefits with pineapple juice. Just be careful not to add any extra sugar.

Pineapple benefits the skin and also helps with digestion, strengthens immunity, helps with weight loss, repairs damaged hair and even helps fight diabetes. Hence, this super fruit, if consumed in sufficient quantities, can not only protect us from diseases but also boost our immunity and keep us healthy.