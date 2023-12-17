Pneumonia in kids: Important things to know about 

Pneumonia in kids is a serious infection that leads to inflammation in the lungs. The air sacs in the lungs also get filled with pus and other fluids, which causes symptoms like severe cough, chest pain, trouble breathing, fever and more.

In most cases of pneumonia in kids, the condition is caused by an infection in the upper respiratory system, but it can be caused by a bacterial infection, too. The infection ranges from mild to severe, however, most children recover completely with correct treatment and home remedies.

Children can get pneumonia in almost any season, but it commonly occurs during the winter months.

Signs of pneumonia in kids

Signs of pneumonia in children includes coughing, chest pain, and more. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

The very first sign is a deep, severe cough, which leads to coughing up mucus. Other symptoms of pneumonia in kids include:

chest pain and soreness

painful cough with mucus

fever

tiredness

headache

diarrhea

vomiting

rapid breathing

reduced appetite

irritability

chills

If your child has any of the above-mentioned symptoms, consult a doctor immediately to get medical help.

If your child is breathing too slow or too fast or his/her fingernails or lips color has changed to gray or blue, you need to consult a healthcare provider immediately as these can cause serious complications.

What are the causes of pneumonia in kids?

Pneumonia in children is caused by viral or bacterial infection. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Pneumonia in children is typically caused by a virus or bacterial infection. In some cases, the condition can occur due to dust, contaminated foods and drinks, and gas. The illness may also develop as a result of another health condition, including cold or flu, respiratory infection and more.

While children at any age can get pneumonia, kids with health conditions like lung problems, weak immune systems, respiratory problems like asthma, and heart diseases are more likely to get it.

Moreover, kids with a history of cancer are also at a greater risk of developing pneumonia.

Stages of pneumonia in child

There are four stages of pneumonia in children. (Image via Pexels/Vika Glitter)

Pneumonia in children occurs in four stages, which include congestion, red hepatization, grey hepatization, and resolution.

Congestion: The first stage of pneumonia in kids is congestion. During this stage, a kid can experience problems like severe cough, fever and chest pain. When the illness is identified and treated in this stage, the risk of complications decreases.

Red hepatization: The second stage is red hepatization, which occurs after two to three days. During this stage, the symptoms become a bit severe and include shortness of breath, violent shivering, coughing blood phlegm, severe muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue.

Grey hepatization: The third stage of pneumonia in kids is grey hepatization which starts five to six days after the infection occurs. During this stage, breathing becomes extremely challenging and coughing becomes severe, too.

Resolution: The final stage of pneumonia in children is resolution, which starts around seven days after the initial contraction of infection. This stage also includes how quickly medical treatment was given to the child.

What are the treatment options?

Treatment for pneumonia in kids can include antibiotics and home remedies. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Treatment for pneumonia in kids depends on factors like the child’s overall health condition, age, cause of the infection, and severity of the illness. For bacterial infection, a doctor might prescribe certain antibiotics that should be given as directed.

Home remedies like giving your child plenty of healthy fluids such as broth and soups and using a saline nasal drop can be effective, too. In serious cases where the child has developed severe breathing issues, a doctor might suggest hospitalization for proper treatment. This can include IV fluids, intravenous antibiotics, nebulizer treatments and more.

Children with mild pneumonia can take at least two to three weeks to get better. However, kids with a serious infection can take up to eight to nine weeks to recover from pneumonia.