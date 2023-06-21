Post Traumatic Growth: Finding Strength and Meaning After Adversity

Psychologists Richard Tedeschi and Lawrence Calhoun introduced the concept of post traumatic growth (PTG) in the mid-1990s. They suggested that alongside the negative impacts of trauma, individuals have the potential to undergo positive transformations and cultivate personal growth.

There are some characteristic features of post traumatic growth. When we can look at our journey and know we’ve been both softened and strengthened by it. When we can support others on their journey without falling in a heap. When we find our worth and our purpose.

What Is Post Traumatic Growth?

Post traumatic growth is a process of growth and healing that can come after someone endears a traumatic event. It doesn't happen in linear stages or on a specific timeline. It's a deeply personal process that involves making meaning out of an experience and developing a deeper connection to oneself and others.

1) An Appreciation of Life

A crucial component of post traumatic growth is gratitude and appreciation for life and the small moments that matter the most. By becoming aware of the patterns that keep you disconnected from yourself and others, you can gradually transform your behavior.

You can begin expressing your needs, set healthy boundaries, and prioritize self-care, fostering personal growth and stronger connections.

2) Relating to Others

Staying connected with others and leaning on support can enhance your prognosis. Having a trusted community that provides support and validation without judgment plays a crucial role in your healing journey. They became your safe haven, where you could be heard and supported without fear.

3) Personal Strength

PTSD can take away our sense of autonomy and agency. However, you can learn to enhance this by being able to accept (not necessarily like or approve) reality, engage in problem-solving, and have determination.

From feeling overwhelmed to shutting down instantly, individuals with PTSD can go through a rollercoaster. Self-regulation skills are essential and they can empower us to navigate life's challenges with more control and resilience.

4) New Possibilities

Post traumatic growth is not necessarily about beautiful and good things. It's more about the process of shifting one's values and what is of importance to them. By starting small and acknowledging feelings without judgment, you could break free from the cycle of self-blame and embrace self-compassion.

5) Spiritual Change

Spiritual change refers to meaning-making and developing a connection to one's core beliefs and possibly something greater than themselves. Denying pain and pretending everything was fine can delay healing.

It is important to acknowledge and allow yourself to grieve and give space to the inner child who needs to express sadness and anger.

What Makes PTSD Worse?

One of the most common things that can make PTSD worse is blatant advice. We can do more harm than good by telling individuals with PTSD that they have to accept the situation.

Acceptance is a pivotal part of growth but is also very misunderstood. It is often confused with overriding our emotions, forgiving abuse, and making the unacceptable acceptable. It is also often thought of as a pre-requisite for growth and therefore overlooked because it feels out of reach.

Another assumption that can make PTSD worse is assuming that the trauma was 'positive'. It is important to understand that post-traumatic growth doesn't mean the trauma was positive or that people are unaffected by its negative effects. It suggests it is possible to experience both distress and growth at the same time. Post-traumatic growth is a complex and individual process that differs for each person.

One more thing that can make things worse for people with PTSD is not seeking help. It is essential to note that PTSD is a mental health condition that affects your psyche and body. It can't just go away, and sometimes also needs medication and consistent trauma therapy.

We all respond to trauma in different ways. Post traumatic growth offers a hopeful perspective that says healing and growth are possible. Healing isn't a one-size-fits-all process, but it can help enhance your sense of empowerment and agency.

With the right help, you may no longer feel powerless or helpless. You can learn the tools to help yourself and feel resilient. If you think you do need more help, it is best to reach out to a trauma-informed therapist who can aid you in your post traumatic growth.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

