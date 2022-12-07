Power Yoga: 5 Best Poses for Tights Abs and Butt

Power yoga focuses on developing strength and stamina. Additionally, it's a fabulous form of yoga for calorie burning.

In power yoga, the emphasis is on transitioning from one pose to the next, rather than doing each pose individually. Unlike other styles of yoga, the poses are not isolated from each other.

Regardless of its name, power yoga is a vigorous and fast-paced workout. You rapidly transition from one posture to the next, coordinating your breathing with various bodily movements.

A power yoga class may resemble an aerobics class rather than a peaceful, relaxing yoga experience. Power yoga is more energetic than meditative, despite requiring concentration and focus on the breath.

In this article, we will look at some power yoga poses to release tight abs and butt.

Power Yoga: Best Poses for Tights Abs and Butt

Check out the following five power yoga poses to release tight abs and butt:

1) Cat Cow Pose

The cat cow pose is a simple but effective asana to release tension from the entire torso, especially the back.

It increases blood flow to the back muscles and gently stretches the entire torso, from the neck to the butt muscles. When performed regularly, this stretch can keep your muscles flexible and healthy.

Instructions:

Begin in the table pose on your hands and knees and a neutral spine.

As you inhale and assume the cow posture, lift your sit bones higher, thrust your chest forward, and allow your stomach to sink.

Raise your head; relax your shoulders away from your ears, and direct your gaze in front of you.

Exhaling, assume the cat posture by extending your spine, tucking your tailbone, and pulling your pubic bone forward.

Don't force your chin to your chest when you lower your head towards the ground. Importantly, simply relax.

2) Adho Mukha Svanasana

Also called the downward facing dog pose, it's a foundational yoga position that you will likely practice innumerable times throughout your yoga journey.

As it's both a stretch and a strengthening pose, it can help develop improved balance and flexibility throughout the body. The pose especially strengthens the arms, shoulders and legs but is extremely beneficial for the core and glute muscles too.

Instructions:

Get down on all fours. Assume the table pose with your back as the table top and hands and feet as the table legs.

Lift your hips up; straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted 'V' with your body as you exhale.

Keep yout hands shoulder-width apart and feet hip-width apart and parallel. The toes should point straight ahead.

Put your hands on the ground. Spread your shoulders apart. Touch your ears to the inner arms to lengthen the neck.

Take long, deep breaths while holding the downward dog stance. Take a look at your navel.

Exhale. Return to the table stance by bending the knees. Relax.

3) Plank Pose

In the power yoga sequence, the third pose is the phalakasana or the plank pose. There is hardly anybody who hasnt come across this pose, which is known to target every muscle in the body. Hold this asana for 30 seconds a day to develop your abs, hands, wrists, arms, shoulders, back, core, glutes, and legs.

Instructions:

Begin in the plank position by getting on the floor on your forearms and toes, face-down.

Align your elbows directly below your shoulders and forearms facing forward. You should have your head relaxed while looking at the ground.

Activate your abdominal muscles to draw your navel towards your spine.

Maintain a straight line from your ears to your toes without sagging or bending. This is known as the neutral posture of the spine.

Hold the posture for ten seconds. Remain on the ground.

Gradually work your way up to 30, 45, or 60 seconds.

4) Cobra Pose

This pose is generally recommended for toning the abs and butt as well as releasing tension from the back. It also helps calm and de-clutter the brain.

Instructions:

Lie on your stomach with your toes flat on the floor, soles pointing up, and forehead resting on the ground.

Place both hands so that the palms are on the ground beneath the shoulders and elbows are parallel and close to the torso.

Lift your head, chest, and abdomen slowly after taking a deep breath in. Maintain your navel on the floor.

Maximize arm extension by arching your back; lean your head back, and gaze upward.

Maintain the stance for 4-5 calm breaths.

Exhale and return your abdomen, chest, and head slowly to the floor.

Repeat 4-5 more times.

5) Low Lunge Pose

The low lunge pose helps increase flexibility in the hips and also stretches the core and glute muscles.

Instructions:

Begin in adho mukha svanasana or the downward facing dog.

As you breathe out, step your right foot forward between your hands.

Lower your left knee to the floor, and slide your foot back till you feel a good stretch in your left hip and thigh. Maintain a low and level hip position.

Engage your lower abdomen, and pull your chest away from your thigh as you inhale, sweeping your arms up alongside your ears.

Look ahead, or take a mild backbend, with attention om your thumbs.

As you exhale, return to the downward facing dog by lowering your hands.

Takeaway

Try the aforementioned power yoga sequence to loosen up tight abs and butt. For more such exercises, check out the best yoga exercises to build upper body strength.

