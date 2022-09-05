6 Effective Power Yoga Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

Power yoga exercises are a more contemporary style of yoga that generates internal heat and boosts weight loss in the body.

Power yoga exercises also have numerous other benefits, such as burning calories, enhancing cardiorespiratory fitness, building stamina, increasing flexibility, boosting metabolism, enhancing concentration, torching fat, relieving tightness, and reducing stress.

Regularly practicing power yoga exercises will help with the complete rejuvenation of the mind and body, along with helping you lose belly fat.

We have curated a list of the best and most effective power yoga exercises that can be included in the workout routine to lose belly fat and enhance the overall health of the body.

Shoulder Stand Pose and 5 other Effective Power Yoga Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

1) Camel Pose or Ustrasana

Camel pose is one of the most effective power yoga exercises for losing belly fat as it stretches your body through the backbend movement. This exercise will also help in enhancing the posture of the body by improving spinal mobility and counteracting slouching with the backbend movement.

How to do it?

Start off in the kneeling sitting position with your knees stacked underneath your hips and upper body upright.

With a lifted chest, bring your palms to touch your feet, one hand at a time.

Stretch your head and neck backward to properly complete the stretch.

2) Wind Relieving Pose or Pawanmuktasana

This is also one of the most dynamic and effective power yoga exercises to lose belly fat. It will help in stimulating the digestive process of the body, along with lengthening your spine and stretching your back. The wind-relieving pose also effectively stretches the muscles in your legs and abdomen.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground in an elongated position with your knees bent, soles of your feet pressed onto the floor, and back upright.

Wrap both your hands around the knees and tuck your chin towards the chest with your head planted on the floor.

With your back and shoulders pressed on the ground, raise your knees towards the chest.

Make sure that your spine remains flat throughout the movement.

Release and repeat.

3) Shoulder Stand Pose or Sarvangasana

The shoulder stand pose is one of the most advanced and dynamic power yoga poses for losing belly fat and increasing overall body stability. This yoga exercise will also help to improve the balance and coordination of your body.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your knees bent and arms on the sides.

Bring both your legs over your head together while extending them.

Kick one leg towards the ceiling followed by the other to gain momentum.

Position your hands at your waist for added balance and stability.

4) One Legged Downward Facing Pose or Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana

Besides helping you lose belly fat, this power yoga exercise will also help with building core strength as well as toning your body. In addition to lengthening the spine and enhancing core stability, this pose also strengthens the arms.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position before bringing your body into a forward fold pose.

Next, walk your hands a few steps in front while keeping your knees straight.

Press onto your palms and keep your hips pointed towards the ceiling.

While pressing onto one foot, raise one leg in the air while keeping it straight.

5) Crescent Lunge Pose or Anjaneyasana

Crescent lunges will help you lose belly fat through deep backbend stretches, along with improving the stability and balance of the body. Additionally, it makes use of and integrates all of your body's muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an elongated standing position with your feet apart at the hip distance before descending your body into a lunge position.

Press the lower part of your rear leg to the floor to assume the lower lunge position.

Reach your arms over your head parallel to one another before stretching your upper torso backwards.

6) Chair Pose or Utkatasana

One of the good power yoga poses to tone your body and reduce belly fat is the chair pose. Among other health benefits, this pose strengthens the lower back, thighs, calf muscles, and ankles and builds strength and endurance.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with your feet apart at the hip distance and arms at the side of your body.

Bend your knees and hinge down at the hips in a manner where you are sitting in an invisible chair.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned power yoga exercises will certainly help you lose belly fat and enhance your overall health. These modern yoga exercises will significantly strengthen your body along with building mental focus. Most of the above power yoga exercises include simple movements that can also be done easily by beginners. Considering the benefits of the aforementioned power yoga exercises, you should definitely include them in your daily routine.

