Pre-run stretches and warm-ups for begginers

Taking a few moments before a run to engage in pre-run stretches can make a lot of difference in your running experience.

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, using proper warm-up stretches in your routine is essential for injury prevention and maximizing performance.

In this article, we explore the importance of pre-run stretches and provide you with a beginner-friendly guide to help you get started on the right foot.

Why should you do pre-run stretches?

Benefits of warming up (Image via Freepik)

Enhancing flexibility and range of motion: Pre-run stretches prep the muscles and joints for the demands of running.

By doing dynamic pre-run stretches that target key muscle groups, like the hamstrings, quadriceps and calves, you can improve flexibility and range of motion. This increased mobility allows for more efficient and fluid movement while running, which reduces risk of muscle strain or injury.

Injury prevention: Regularly performing pre-run stretches can help prevent common running-related injuries. Stretching helps loosen tight muscles and tendons, reducing the strain placed on them during your run.

That can alleviate muscle imbalances and prevent overuse injuries like shin splints, IT band syndrome or Achilles tendinitis. Remember that a little time invested in stretching can save you from days or weeks of pain and frustration.

Pre-run stretches for beginners

Walking lunges (Image via Freepik/Drobotdean)

Walking lunge: Start with a few sets of walking lunges to activate your leg muscles.

Take a step forward with the right foot, and lower the body into a lunge position, ensuring that the right knee is directly above the ankle. Push off with your left foot, and repeat the movement, alternating legs as you walk forward. Lunges help warm up the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes.

Leg swing: Stand next to a wall or sturdy furniture for support, and swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner. This exercise targets the hip flexors and hamstrings while improving balance. Perform 10-15 swings on each leg.

Standing calf raise: Place the broad of your feet on the edge of a step or curb, allowing the heels to hang off.

Slowly rise up onto your toes, lifting your bodyweight. Lower the heels back down below the step. This stretch targets the calf muscles, which are vital for running propulsion.

Warm-up stretches before running

Warm-up stretches (Image via freepik/halayalex)

High knee: Stand up straight with feet hip-width apart. Begin jogging in place while lifting the knees up towards the chest as high as possible. Engaging in high knees gets the heart rate up and warms up the hip flexors and quads.

Hip circle: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and place the hands on your hips. Rotate your hips in a circular motion, both clockwise and counterclockwise. This dynamic stretch helps mobilize the hip joints, improving running form and reducing risk of hip tightness.

Arm circle: Extend your arms out to the sides, parallel to the ground or mat. Make small circles with your arms simultanously while increasing the size of the circles. Reverse the direction after a few repetitions.

Arm circles loosen up the shoulder and upper back muscles, promoting better arm swing and posture while running. Remember that the key is to perform stretches that mimic the movements you will be doing during your run.

Avoid static stretches (holding a stretch for an extended period) before running, as they may decrease muscle performance.

Adding pre-run stretches to your routine should be a priority to enhance your running experience.

Start with the aforementioned beginner-friendly stretches, and gradually increase the intensity and duration as you progress. Don't forget to listen to your body, and adjust the stretches to your comfort level.

