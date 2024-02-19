Pseudo planche push-ups: A Comprehensive Guide

Pseudo planche push-ups are a challenging version of push ups that demands more control and stability in addition to muscle training.

The word "pseudo planche" describes a body position that is similar to the planche, a complex gymnastics technique in which the arms are extended and the body is held parallel to the ground.

Pseudo planche push-ups reverse this orientation by having your fingers face your feet instead of your head, as is the case with regular push-ups. Further down your body, you also place your hands. These are minor adjustments that increase the intensity of the workout and target different body parts than the standard version.

How to perform pseudo planche push-ups

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Begin with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and perform a normal push-up.

Move your shoulders past your wrists as you thrust your upper body forward. Maintain a straight body from head to heels.

To avoid putting too much tension on your elbows, keep them slightly bent. Elbows should not point directly to the sides but rather diagonally backward.

As you lower yourself into the push-up, keep your forward lean and make sure your chest touches the floor.

Put pressure through your palms to get back to the beginning.

This workout is not only a fantastic technique to gain strength but it will also enhance your vaulting power, strength during climb-ups, and advanced handstand and shoulder stand-related motions. It is more taxing on the core due to their lower positioning, which necessitates greater core activation to prevent the hips from dropping.

Benefits of pseudo planche push ups

Push-ups are good for core activation. (Image via Unsplash/ Ayo Ogunseinde)

Muscle activation: Compared to standard push-ups, pseudo planche push-ups place a greater emphasis on the chest muscles, which results in increased muscular activation and development.

Shoulders and triceps development: The forward lean in pseudo planche push-ups puts a lot of strain on the shoulders and triceps, which helps to build strength and definition in these regions.

Core activation: To stabilize the body and reach the pseudo planche position, a strong core is necessary. This increases general core strength and adds another level of difficulty.

Better balance and control: Leaning forward puts more strain on your balance and calls for more control at every stage of the exercise, which improves proprioception and body awareness.

Tips to remember

Proper form is important. (Image via Unsplash/ Conscious design)

Gradual advancement: Before going on to the next level, make sure you've mastered each advancement. Rushing might result in bad form and a higher chance of getting hurt.

Focus on control: Pay close attention to control at all times, during the ascent and descent. By doing this, you may maximize muscle engagement and avoid needless tension.

Practice consistently: Incorporate pseudo planche push-ups into your normal exercise regimen to gradually get better over time.

Listen to your body: Observe how the workout affects your body. If you feel pain or discomfort, check your form and think about going back to a simpler, easier version.

Pseudo planche push-ups are an effective way to increase upper body strength, define muscles, and enhance control in general. You can have more success with calisthenics if you include these in your training routine and adhere to the recommended procedure. To fully benefit from the pseudo planche push-up, it is important to remember that consistency, patience, and attention to form are essential.