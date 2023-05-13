Jamie Foxx has been making headlines since suffering a health issue on the sets of his upcoming Netflix movie “Back in Action” on April 11, 2023. However, it’s unclear what exactly happened to him, and his family has been keeping the matter extremely private.

Obviously, that has intrigued his fans and others who don’t quite understand why the family is keeping everything under wraps. While some want to know what happened, others believe it’s just a publicity stunt for his upcoming movie. One fan said:

"Publicity stunt continues."

Jamie Foxx broke his silence about his medical condition

The Hollywood actor revealed his appreciation for Nick Cannon for guest hosting his game show “Beat Shazam”. Furthermore, he said “see u all soon”, indicating that he could make a public appearance soon.

Meanwhile, Foxx’s close friend Kevin Hart appeared on the May 2, 2023 episode of IMPAULSIVE podcast. During the podcast, he revealed that the Oscar winner has made progress with his health, but even he doesn’t know all the details of what’s happening with Foxx.

When the aforementioned health scare happened, the Oscar winner was preparing for shooting for Back in Action. However, it had to be stopped, and there’s no set timeline for when the shooting for the Netflix movie will resume.

So far, no one is clear on exactly what the way forward is, and unless his family or the actor himself provides any details, his fans will remain in the dark.

Previously, Jamie Foxx has appeared on movies, like The Soloist, Robin Hood, The Kingdom,. As of now, it's unclear when or if he will resume shooting for his upcoming film. Hopefully, the people involved in the making of the film receive more details about his physical condition and when he could resume shooting.

