Pump up your pilates: 6 advantages of weighted Pilates

Pilates enthusiasts, it is time to level up your workouts! Adding weights to your Pilates exercises can offer impressive benefits, leading to greater strength and a more engaging fitness routine.

This article delves into the emerging trend of adding weight to this exercise and explores the six key advantages of incorporating weights into your workout routine.

Here are some benefits of adding weight to your pilates exercise

1. Enhanced strength

Adding weight strengthens your core muscles without bulking your body (Image via Vecteezy)

The main win of mixing weights into your Pilates workouts is the muscle power-up it gives, especially to your core muscles like your back, belly, shoulders, and chest. The cool part about adding weight to the exercise is it helps to build strength without bulking you up, giving you that lean and toned look.

2. Adaptability

Weights makes joint movement stronger (Image via Vecteezy)

Adding weight has got you covered, no matter where you are on your fitness journey. Whether you are a newbie or a Pilates pro, you can switch up the exercises to match your style by using light or heavy weights as you need.

Small dumbbells or weighted balls, weighing around 1-2 kg, are perfect for keeping your form on point and controlling how you move your joints.

3. Improved stability

Weight improves stability and muscle co-ordination (Image via Unsplash)

Incorporating weights into your Pilates exercises allows you to explore and recognize your body's individual range of movement and develop your stabilizing muscles. By following the principles of the exercise and paying close attention to your body's feedback mechanisms, you can safely and effectively improve your stability and muscle coordination.

4. Heightened precision

Adding weights improves the posture and makes your movement accurate (Image via Freepik)

The inclusion of weights into your Pilates routine requires greater focus on body positioning, resulting in increased precision during each movement. The added challenge of weights ensures that you stay fully engaged and concentrate on the accuracy of each move, making you mindful of your body and posture throughout the session.

5. Increased energy expenditure

Adding weight makes you burn more energy, thus burning more calories. (Image via Freepik)

Adding weights to your exercise means your body has to work harder, leading to enhanced energy expenditure and more calories burned. This extra challenge further elevates your fitness level and contributes to a more efficient and effective workout.

6. Keeping your workout fresh

Using different weights can keep the motivation up during the workout (Image via Freepik)

Variety is the spice of life, and it holds true for your fitness routine. In weighted Pilates, the use of various weights and small equipment continually introduces new variations to traditional exercises.

Shaking up your Pilates sessions keeps you motivated and on your toes, preventing boredom and enhancing overall engagement.

Weighted Pilates is a good way to up your workouts and grab all the benefits it's got to offer. You will be building strength, getting more flexible, steadying yourself, moving with precision, and powering your energy game.

If you are set to level up your exercise and try out weighted Pilates, remember to consult a certified coach or join a local class where weights are a thing. And, like with any new fitness hustle, always get pro tips and advice to make sure you're doing it right and safely.