Pumpkin Seed Oil: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Pumpkin seed oil, also sometimes called pepita oil, is the oil extracted from pumpkin seeds or Cucurbita maxima. It is used as cooking oil in many households and has a unique, nutty flavor and vibrant orange color that goes well with several recipes. In addition to being a versatile ingredient, it is also used as a supplement and can be a great addition to a well-rounded, healthy diet. Many people use this oil for hair loss problems, to treat bladder issues, or to relieve menopausal symptoms. However, scientific results for these uses are limited.

Nutritional facts

Pumpkin seed oil can be consumed in a capsule or liquid form. The below given nutritional information is for 1 tablespoon of pumpkin seed oil.

Protein – 0 gram

Calories – 120

Carbohydrate – 0 gram

Fat – 14 grams

Sugar – 0 gram

Fiber – 0 grams

It is also a good calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, phosphorous, and zinc source. It is an incredible source of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are linked to improving blood cholesterol levels and reducing your risk of cardiovascular problems and type 2 diabetes.

Benefits of Pumpkin Seed Oil

1. Promotes prostate health

Pumpkin seed oil can be a great supplement to aid prostate health. It is instrumental in curing benign prostatic hyperplasia, a condition in which the prostate gland gets enlarged and blocks urine flow.

Various studies suggest that this oil can reduce the symptoms of enlarged prostate glands and improve the quality of life in men over 3 months. Using it topically can also cure chronic nonbacterial prostatitis in older men.

2. May ease blood pressure problems in menopausal women

Various studies have shown that women who took this oil in their menopausal phase experienced reduced diastolic blood pressure and increased HDL cholesterol.

Different studies suggest that it may also be beneficial for treating high blood pressure problems in postmenopausal women. Plus, it also aids in several menopausal symptoms, such as:

Hot flashes

Joint pain

Headaches

3. Promotes a healthy heart

Pumpkin seed oil can promote a healthy heart by potentially reducing high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which are significant concerns for heart disease. Since this oil is a healthy alternative to trans and saturated fat, it may improve the overall functioning of the cardiovascular system.

4. Prevents hair loss

This oil may be an effective supplement for people suffering from hair loss issues. Various studies have shown that people who used this oil regularly grew 30% more hair than those who used other hair oils.

In addition to the above-discussed benefits, some people might also use pumpkin seed oil to prevent:

Metabolic diseases

Depression

Contact dermatitis

How to Use It?

Pumpkin seed oil has a rich, nutty taste and is generally used as cooking oil. Besides this, it can also be used as a unique component of marinades and salad dressings and drizzled over dishes to enhance the flavor.

However, since it has a very low smoke point, it may not be appropriate for frying and sautéing recipes. It can be purchased online or from natural health stores.

On the other hand, the supplements should be individualized and recommended by a healthcare professional, such as a pharmacist, doctor, or registered dietician.

Pregnant and lactating women should avoid using it more than recommended because there is not enough research to support its effectiveness and safety.

Dosage information

Always talk to your doctor before taking supplements to ensure proper dosage and safety for your individual needs. Various studies, however, suggest the following dosages:

1,000 mg for high blood pressure problems

360 mg for prostate health

2 grams for menopausal symptoms

400 mg for hair

Potential allergies and storage

Pumpkin seed oil is generally safe and easy to consume when used in moderation. It has few side effects, and allergies to it are also very rare. However, some people may be allergic to this oil and experience symptoms similar to a pumpkin allergy, including skin irritation, nausea, stomach cramping, diarrhea, etc.

You can store pumpkin seed oil in a cool place away from direct sunlight. However, refrigeration is recommended once you’ve opened the product. It can last up to 2 to 3 years if stored correctly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far