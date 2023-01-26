Randy Gonzalez colon cancer: colon cancer symptoms to watch out for

TikTok star Randy Gonzalez opened up about his colon cancer diagnosis not too long ago. Despite the shocking revelation of his passing, Gonzalez had approached his battle with a positive outlook.

Known for being the father of 'Enkyboys', Randy Gonzalez had entertained millions on TikTok. As such, his untimely passing comes not only as a shock, but also as very disheartening news to his fanbase.

This recent news of Randy's death has sparked a conversation, one that certainly needs to be had—the lack of awareness surrounding the signs of colon cancer in men. So today, we've prepared a few ways you can take care of yourself, and keep yourself healthy and cancer-free.

Symptoms Of Colon Cancer

Colon cancer can cause a number of symptoms that are important to watch out for. These include:

1) Changes in bowel habits:

This may include diarrhea, constipation, or a change in the consistency of stools.

2) Rectal bleeding:

This can be in the form of small amounts of blood in the stool, or larger amounts that may cause the stool to look black or tarry.

3) Abdominal pain:

This can be a dull or cramping pain that is felt in the lower abdomen.

4) Weight loss:

This can be an unexplained weight loss, which may be accompanied by a loss of appetite.

5) Fatigue:

Feeling tired and weak can be a symptom of this cancer.

It's important to note that these symptoms can also be caused by other conditions, such as hemorrhoids or inflammatory bowel disease, so it's important to see a doctor if you experience any of them.

It's important to get checked up regularly, as the symptoms of colon cancer could stack up against you in the long run. (Image via pexels/pixabay)

Causes Of Colon Cancer

The causes of this cancer are not entirely understood, but there are a number of known risk factors that can increase a person's chances of developing the disease. Some of these risk factors include:

1) Age:

The risk of this cancer increases as a person gets older, with most cases occurring in people over the age of 50.

2) Family history:

If you have a parent, sibling, or child with this cancer, your risk is higher than someone without a family history of the disease.

3) Personal history:

If you have had this cancer or polyps in the past, your risk of developing the disease again is higher.

4) Lifestyle factors:

Eating a diet that is high in red or processed meats, or low in fruits and vegetables, can increase the risk of this cancer. Smoking and heavy alcohol consumption can also increase the risk.

5) Other medical conditions:

People with inflammatory bowel disease or certain inherited syndromes, such as Lynch syndrome, have an increased risk of this cancer.

If you are experiencing any symptoms of this cancer or are at an increased risk due to family history or other factors, it's important to see a doctor. Your doctor will likely recommend screening tests such as a colonoscopy, which can detect this type of cancer in its early stages. The earlier colon cancer is detected, the better the chances of successful treatment and survival.

In conclusion, colon cancer is a serious disease that affects the colon and rectum, and it can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated in a timely manner. Some of the symptoms of this cancer include changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, weight loss, and fatigue.

There are a number of known risk factors for this cancer, including age, family history, personal history, lifestyle factors, and other medical conditions.

If you are experiencing symptoms of this cancer or are at an increased risk, it's important to see a doctor and get screened for the disease. Early detection is key to successful treatment and survival.

Poll : Are you aware of the causes and symptoms of colon cancer? Yes No 0 votes