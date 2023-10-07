Rapper Drake announces year-long hiatus from music due to severe stomach problems

Canadian rapper Drake has announced that he's taking a break from music to address some health issues.

In an interview on his show Table For One on SiriusXM's Sound 42, the 36-year-old revealed that he had been experiencing “the craziest problems” with his stomach.

The artist said he would take this time off to focus on his health, and it might take “maybe a year” before he releases any new songs or albums.

Drake Health Issues: Rapper announces taking break from music due to severe stomach problems

During the interview on his show Table for One, Drake explained:

"I probably won't make music for a little bit. I'm going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I'll talk about that soon enough."

The rapper expressed his desire for people to prioritize their health and shared that he has been experiencing stomach problems for years, which he intends to address during this break:

"I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get (that) right, and I'm going to do that."

He acknowledged that his hiatus might last for a year or longer, as he looks to fully recover and regain his health.

The rapper also shared that aside from focusing on his health, he has a lot of other things he would like to concentrate on.

Drake expressed his intention to spend time in the studio, although he admitted being uncertain about the duration of his break. Nevertheless, Drake recently released his eighth studio album, titled "For All the Dogs."

The news of the rapper's hiatus comes after he featured his five-year-old son, Adonis, in the music video for his latest single, "8AM in Charlotte." In the video, Drake and Adonis engage in a heartwarming conversation about art, with Adonis explaining the story behind his artwork.

Drake shares his son with French artist Sophie Brussaux, and the proud father often dotes on Adonis in interviews. Previously, in a joint interview with Barstool Sports, Adonis described his dad as "funny" and mentioned that Drake tells him a lot of funny jokes.

The announcement of the rapper taking a break from the music scene has left fans concerned about his health and are eager to hear updates on his condition and the progress of his recovery.

Artists taking career breaks to attend to their health is not uncommon

In 2018, Selena Gomez revealed that she was taking a hiatus to focus on her mental health after being diagnosed with lupus. Likewise, Adele took a break to attend to her mental health in 2011 after her mother's death.

In an industry where artists are often under immense pressure to create and produce, Drake's decision to focus on his health should be unsurprising and applauded.

His fans will undoubtedly miss his presence in the music scene. However, it's important to remember that an artist's well-being is of paramount importance and can, in turn, affect their creative output.