Rash Around Eyes: Overview, Causes, And Treatment

A rash around eyes can occur due to a variety of factors, including dermatological diseases and infections. The conditions psoriasis and cellulitis are a couple of examples.

Many illnesses can generate a rash, making it difficult for doctors to evaluate skin disorders around eyes.

A careful inspection of the area in question as well as a complete medical history are required by doctors to identify a rash around eyes.

Your eyelids are delicate. They have the thinnest skin on the human body, measuring less than 1 mm thick. This exposes your eyelids to damage and inflammation. Rashes underneath and around the lids of the eyes are frequently an indication of these damages.

Eyelid rashes are generally unavoidable, no matter how diligent you are with skin protection.

6 Causes of Rash Around Eyes And Their Treatment

An irritated eyelid stye or an allergy can all cause a rash around the eyes. Eczema or dermatitis can cause blisters or cracked skin around the eyes.

Some causes of eye redness, including shingles and cellulitis, necessitate immediate medical intervention.

1) Dermatitis

Anything that irritates the eyelid can cause dermatitis because the skin on the lids is so thin and delicate, it requires not much to irritate them.

The following are some prevalent causes of eyelid dermatitis:

Makeup

Soaps, detergent for laundry, and face wash

Fragrances and perfumes

Eye drops (such as dorzolamide)

Tissues

Makeup brushes and sponges

If you develop a fresh eyelid rash, examine the products you use close to and around your eyes. Even if you've never had a reaction to any of these products previously, they could be the source of your rash. This is due to the possibility of developing a slight sensitivity to these products as time passes.

2) Infection

Some infections might cause a rash behind or around your eyelids. Eyelid rashes can be caused by viruses or bacteria. Your eye is one of the most sensitive parts of your body.

Any infection that occurs near your eye should be evaluated by a healthcare expert as soon as possible. Shingles, which are caused by the varicella virus, may result in an eyelid rash.

3) Allergic reaction

A rash around the eyes can be caused by allergic responses. Urushiol is a substance found in the sap of poisonous ivy, oak, and sumac. When exposed to urushiol, you might get a red, itchy rash.

People can transport sap from these plants to other regions of their bodies by touching their skin or wiping their eyes.

Consult a doctor if you believe you have come into contact with any of these plants and have developed a rash around your eyes.

You may require steroid medication in order to soothe the allergic reaction. Do not scratch and rub your eyelids, as this might cause infections.

4) Autoimmune conditions

Lupus and dermatomyositis are two autoimmune diseases that can develop a rash around your eyes. They are frequently indicative of a flare.

These rashes are frequently purple or violet in color and appear around both eyes. They aren't always uncomfortable or itchy.

5) Blepharitis

A different kind of eyelid irritation is blepharitis, which is brought on by bacteria. Bacteria that naturally dwell on your eyelids may block your eyelid's oil glands.

This causes eyelid dryness as well as eye redness, flaking, and the sensation that something is stuck in your eye. Blepharitis may result in additional eye problems such as dry eyes and styes.

Warm compresses and eyelid washes can help keep your eyelid glands free and prevent blepharitis.

Getting rashes around the eyes is pretty common because the skin that covers the eyelid is highly sensitive. People should always consult a doctor for treatment of eyelid rashes. Topical creams and short-term corticosteroids may be used as treatments.