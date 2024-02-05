Reasons Why Collard Greens Can Be An Effective Addition To Your Diet

Collard greens are green veggies that contain several nutrients, which have numerous health benefits. It is known for boosting bone strength, improving liver function and helping with digestion. This cruciferous vegetable is not only a staple in stick-to-your-ribs cooking, but also a very good addition to a healthy diet.

The collard greens belong to the same family as cabbages and broccoli. However, in comparison to other vegetables, it is extremely rich in nutrients, with ample amounts of vitamins A, K, B-6 and C, while also having high amounts of calcium, iron, and magnesium.

Health experts also suggest that consuming collard greens can lower the growth of cancer cells. So, in this article, we will discuss some of the major health benefits of collard greens.

From Improving Gut Health to Promoting Better Sleep: Major Health Benefits of Collard Greens

When it comes to eating collard greens, you can simply add them to your side dish, but limit the addition of fats such as butter and salt to them while cooking. You can surely experiment with them by garnishing them with garlic, red pepper flakes, and onions.

Boiling or steaming collard greens won't take away their nutrients, so you can surely go for a bowl of soup by adding plenty of herbs and spices. They also go well with meat, when prepared with apple cider vinegar. Collard greens are the most nutritious in their purest form, so it's always better to keep this veggie as little cooked as possible. Try not to steam them for more than 10 minutes to preserve most of the nutrients.

Here are the major health benefits of consuming collard greens:

1) May improve bone health

Collard greens can improve bone density (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Collard greens contain a rich amount of vitamin K, which lowers the risks of bone thinning related to diseases such as osteoporosis. It improves the absorption of calcium in the bones, which may reduce the urinary excretion of calcium.

Just a single bowl of boiled collard greens contains around 770 micrograms of vitamin K, which is far more than our daily needs, where the daily recommended minimum consumption is 90 mcg for women and 120 mcg for men.

2) Lowers the risk of blood cholesterol

Collards can regulate blood sugar levels (Image via Pexels/Artem Podrez)

Studies have shown that consuming collard greens lowers LDL (lipoprotein cholesterol) levels in the blood, which is also known as "bad" cholesterol.

This is because this super veggie is high in fibre, which not only improves gut health but is also beneficial in reducing blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels, which improves overall heart health.

3) May prevent the development of cancer cells

Cruciferous vegetables can prevent risks of cancer (Image via Pexels/Anna Tarazevich)

Cruciferous vegetables are high in a sulphur-rich compound, known as glucosinolates. Researchers have seen that these compounds prevent or delay the growth of cancer cells in the body at various stages of their development. It especially lowers the risk of breast cancer.

To get the most benefits, and preserve the positive effects, it is always preferable to not overcook them, and use the steaming method instead.

4) Helps with diabetes and improves liver function

Diabetes can be reduced with collards (Image via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

As we know, collard greens are high in fibre. Consumption of foods with high fibre reduces inflammation and glucose levels, which helps people with type 1 diabetes. It may also help patients with type 2 diabetes by regulating insulin levels in the body. One cup of boiled collard greens has almost 8 grams of fibre. This, in turn, helps to improve liver function.

5) Promotes gut health and improves digestion

Digestion improves because of the presence of fibers (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

One of the additional benefits of this vegetable being high in fibre is that it improves digestion in our bodies. Consuming fibre is recommended by doctors to help with constipation and improve gut health.

The high fibre and water content in this veggie helps with complete digestion and improves regularity.

6) Helps with deep sleep

Collards helps in sleep (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Collards are rich in choline, an important neurotransmitter that helps with improving sleep, mood, muscle movement, and memory function in the body. Adding this veggie to your diet can significantly help you with a good night's sleep, and improve your ability to remember. Choline also contains folate, which has been tested as an effective treatment for depression.

7) Improves eye health

Green veggies have good effect on the eyes (Image via Pexels/Noelle Otto)

This green veggie is full of nutrients, which can be an excellent solution for your eyes. Collard greens benefit the eyes as it is rich in vitamin A, which plays a vital role in improving vision.

They are also full of antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which are both part of the colorful carotenoid family and can be found in the macula and retina of our eyes. The presence of these antioxidants can prevent eye degeneration diseases such as cataracts.

8) Collard greens benefits for skin

While you don't have to rub collard green oil on your body and hair to improve your overall appearance, just consuming collard greens can do significant wonders as it is rich in Vitamin A. Vitamin A improves the body's production of sebum, which helps to improve the body's immune system and promotes eye health. This can do wonders for skin health.

They also are rich in vitamin C, which is critical for collagen production in the body, adds even skin tone, and eliminates fine wrinkles from the body. This leads to bouncy and healthy skin. Additionally, collards are also rich in iron, which helps with anaemia and reduces hair loss.

Although there are not a lot of side effects to consuming this veggie, people who use blood thinners, such as Coumadin or Warfarin, should be a bit careful. As collards are rich in vitamin K, they should be added to the diet with care. This is because sudden increases or decreases in foods containing vitamin K can pose potential risks, as it plays a major role in blood clotting. Hence, this should be taken with care.

Consistent exercise and adding this super veggie to a well-balanced diet can not only improve your hair and skin but also promote your overall health.