8 best recovery foods and drinks post-workout

There’s nothing quite like the exhilaration of completing an intense workout. But, you’re going to have to refuel your body properly post-workout.

Post-workout, consuming a balance of protein and carbohydrates is optimal. If your activity is scheduled in such a way that a meal can easily fit into a one-hour window, a combination of whole grains, proteins, fruits, vegetables, and fat is ideal.

Here's a step-by-step guide on the recovery food and drinks to help you get the most out of your post-workout nourishment.

8 best post-workout recovery food and drinks

#1 Eat your greens

We all know we should eat our greens, as they help us with recover after a workout. Our leafy greens, such as salad leaves, are abundant in critical vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C, magnesium, and others, all of which support your immune system.

Green leafy veggies are a must for post-workout recovery (Image by Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels)

It also helps in the reduction of inflammation due to their high polyphenol content. This is important since muscle pain after a workout is caused in part by muscle inflammation. Thus, it may help to alleviate the pain.

#2 Chicken or turkey

Proteins play an important role in your post-recovery meals. Lean meats like poultry are high in protein, which is essential for muscle growth and mending, making this a crucial food group for post-workout recovery.

For speedy recovery, include chicken or turkey as a part of your meal. (Image by Harry Dona / Pexels)

#3 Eggs

This is another high-protein meal you can eat to guarantee you're meeting your protein goals and speeding up your recovery.

Furthermore, eggs are high in health-promoting vitamins that have been demonstrated to increase immunity and even stimulate wound healing.

Create a variety of egg dishes & enjoy (Image by Jenna Hamra / Pexels)

#4 Nuts

These are more than just a convenient and tasty snack. Nuts are a terrific source of fuel and energy after a workout, because they're packed with plant-based proteins and healthy fats.

A handful of these snacks fuels your body post-workout (Image via David Disponett / Pexels)

Furthermore, they're abundant in vitamin E, a natural antioxidant that may help protect cells from damage and promote rapid healing.

#5 Protien shake

Protein shakes contain everything your body requires after a sweat sesh. Prepare a protein shake that has all three macronutrients: protein, carbohydrates, and fat. When the drink is utilized as a recovery aid, it should be high in protein.

#6 Orange juice

Orange isn't just for breakfast anymore. It's also a wonderful post-workout option, no matter what time of day you work out. It supplies potassium, an electrolyte that you lose through sweat along with vitamin C that helps your immune system.

#7 Coconut water

Coconut water isn't just a refreshing drink. Electrolytes such as magnesium and potassium are also present. It's hydrating, and since it doesn't include many carbs or proteins, you can combine it with a smoothie or shake rather than drinking it on its own.

Refreshing & hydrating coconut water (Image via Thunyarat Klaiklang / Pexels)

#8 Water - H2O

Because you'll be sweating during your workout, it's critical to stay hydrated before, during, and after. Mineral water is an even better alternative than regular water because it frequently contains modest levels of electrolytes.

You can never go wrong with water (Image via The Lazy artist gallery / Pexels)

Why are post-workout recovery meals important?

While you workout, especially during high-intensity workouts, your muscles use up glycogen, the body's primary fuel source. Your muscles get somewhat drained of glycogen as a result of this, and some proteins in your muscles might also be damaged or broken down.

After a workout, your body works to replace its glycogen stores and to repair and regrow muscle proteins. If you eat the correct nutrients shortly after you exercise, your body will be able to complete this task more quickly. After your workout, it's crucial to eat carbs and protein.

By eating these post-workout recovery meals you can do the following:

Reduce the breakdown of muscular protein, Boost the production of muscle protein (growth), Replenish glycogen stores, and Improve recovery.

Final takeaway

You can have a quick and effective recovery post-workout if you include and follow these simple rules for incorporating superfood into your meals every day.

Eating a varied and balanced diet is all we need to do to get fitter and stronger faster. It is critical that you do not go more than a few hours without eating or snacking.

Finally, replacing lost water with electrolytes might help you optimize the advantages of your workout.

So, why don't you give it a shot? Start including these meals for post-workout recovery into your diet and see if you notice a change. It might not happen right away, but we're confident you'll feel it soon!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

LIVE POLL Q. What's your go-to post-workout recovery food? Chocolate milkshake Chicken Salad 0 votes so far