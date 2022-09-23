5 Simple Weight Loss Exercises to Reduce Weight at Home

To reduce weight at home, you need to be aware of some of the weight loss exercises that don’t require too much heavy machinery. In fact, you don’t need free-weights or machines to lose weight. You can focus on simple bodyweight exercises to reduce weight at home.

Here are some of the exercises that will help you lose weight when you workout at home. You don’t need to go to the gym to kickstart the weight loss process. It can be done at home, and the following exercises will help you.

5 simple exercises to reduce weight at home

1) Jump rope

Jump ropes are probably one of the first exercises you should begin at home. You don’t need to begin with jumps, but a good starting point, if you’ve never used a rope before, are skips.

Once you’ve become comfortable with skips, you can move to jumps. However, it’s important that you take it slow. If you try to do it earlier than you’re ready, you could injure yourself.

2) Burpees

Burpees are by far one of the most popular exercises to reduce weight at home. This exercise demands high energy, which means the body needs to burn additional calories to generate the energy needed for the exercise.

Moreover, burpees are a great full-body exercise since they engage almost every muscle group such as quads, chest, arms, and even your core muscles.

3) Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks are another full-body exercise that can help you lose weight at home. They also allow you to work on the coordination between your arms and hands. In fact, the jumps allow your knee and ankle joints to become stronger as they withstand and absorb the shock from the jump.

4) Push-ups

Push-ups are the most common among bodyweight exercises since they target the pectoral muscles and triceps. However, a wide-grip focuses more on the chest while a close-grip works on the triceps. On top of that, you can do push-up variations such as incline, decline, explosive, etc.

5) Squats/squat jumps

Squat jumps focus on your legs and can double down as a cardio exercise too. However, it’s not necessary to begin with jumps. It’s ideal to allow your quads and hamstrings to get used to bodyweight squats first before transitioning to jump squats.

However, if you want to stick to bodyweight squats, you can focus on explosive squats, sumo squats, monkey squats, and even squat holds.

Bottom line

Exercising to reduce weight at home is effective, but only when you couple it with a proper calorie deficit diet. Weight loss only occurs when your body is forced to have a calorie deficit. In such a situation, the body burns the stored calories to make up for the deficit, burning the calories in return.

Finally, when you begin losing weight, it’s crucial to get enough rest along with proper hydration. If you avoid either of the two, you won’t be able to reap the optimum benefits of your efforts.

