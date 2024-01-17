Repetitive stress injury: Symptoms, treatments and more

Repetitive stress injury (RSI) is pain from doing the same motion over and over. It can get better by itself, but some actions can speed this up.

RSI is damage to your muscles, tendons, or nerves from too much use. It's also called repeated stress injuries. Today, physical labour, job duties, and the usage of contemporary electronic equipment are the leading causes of RSI.

Examples include the PlayStation thumb, iPod finger, blackberry thumb, Rubik's or cuber's thumb, stylus finger, raver's wrist, and Emacs pinky.

Repetitive stress injury diagnosis

During an appointment for pain in the joints or additional indications of a potential repetitive stress injury, your doctor will discuss the symptoms in detail, such as when and where you first observed discomfort.

They may also ask about the types of movements or activities that aggravate or alleviate your symptoms, as well as any at-home treatments you've tried. If you experience substantial swelling or loss of your range of motion, the doctor might employ other tools, such as imaging tests like MRIs.

Treatments of Repetitive stress injury (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

In other situations, such as if the signs point to an autoimmune disorder, including rheumatoid arthritis, your physician may additionally perform blood tests or joint fluid testing to complete your diagnosis.

Repetitive stress injury symptoms

Typically, repetitive stress injuries affect the body components that you use repeatedly over the day. Usually, one's hands, wrists, elbows, and shoulders are affected. But it can also impact other parts of your body, such as your back, knees, ankles, and neck.

You may experience pain, tingling, weakness, rigidity, or stiffness in the area that is injured by repetitive stress. In addition, you might have redness and swelling, as well as pops or clicks in a joint as you move it.

Repetitive stress injury treatment

As of now, no studies have produced sufficient evidence to back up any of the known treatments for repetitive stress injury. There is no evidence that any treatment is beneficial, so it is prudent to continue with traditional methods until additional information becomes available.

With any overuse injury, you should take precautions to protect yourself. You want to eat a good diet and drink an adequate amount of water.

Lowering or stopping the activities or tasks that appear to be the source of the symptoms can help you. However, if the task is essential to your employment or means of subsistence, it can be simpler to say than done.

Talk about the issue with your boss if at all possible. It can be feasible to switch tasks or make adjustments to your workspace.

Exploring workable solutions to modify your workspace to lessen fatigue. Bigger businesses frequently have an employee health department that is capable of performing an evaluation. You can inquire with your boss about an ergonomic examination in smaller businesses.

Cold and heat therapy may help relieve your discomfort. Using a pack of ice or ice covered in a piece of cloth on the region in question can help with pain and swelling.

Repetitive stress injury (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Kindel Media)

You can use it for a maximum of 20 minutes in each session. Heat can help reduce muscle pain and stiffness. You might gently press a heat pack or a hot water bottle onto the area, or take a warm bath.

Use over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen as well as paracetamol to alleviate your symptoms. However, do not take them on a regular basis unless your doctor advises you to.

Repeated use can injure an individual muscle or group of muscles quicker than it can recover itself, resulting in injury.

Performing sports, utilising a computer keyboard, practicing musical instruments, and working on a production line are all activities that can raise your chance of developing a repetitive motion injury.

Repeated strain injuries are fundamentally a consequence of doing more than the body can tolerate. Hence, many doctors feel the best chance of recovery comes from gradually strengthening the body's tissues.