Report Reveals Nearly 15% of Children Received Mental Health Treatment in 2021

The data of a recent report reveals that nearly 15% of children received mental health treatment in 2021, indicating a pervasive issue of poor mental health within this demographic. This report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed light on the concerning state of mental health among American adolescents.

The report highlights the prevalence of mental health concerns among older children aged 12 to 17, compared to younger children aged 5 to 11, as well as disparities based on race. This article delves into the factors contributing to the mental health crisis and emphasizes the importance of accessible and culturally sensitive mental health treatment for youth.

Why Youth Feel Lonely, and Factors Contributing to It

Experts attribute the rise in mental health issues among American youth to a range of contributing factors. (Polina Zimmerman/ Pexels)

Experts believe that the surge in mental health problems among American youth can be attributed to various factors, including the loneliness epidemic declared by Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. Meanwhile, Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, chief medical officer at the nonprofit, The Jed Foundation (JED), emphasizes the lack of community and connection as one of the driving factors behind youth mental health issues.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic, school shootings, economic strains, and racial violence have all contributed to the worsening mental health of young people.

Disparities in Mental Health Treatment and Medication

The CDC's National Health Interview Survey reveals that 14.9% of children aged 5 to 17 received mental health treatment in 2021. Boys were more likely than girls to take medication for their mental health diagnosis, at 9% and 7.3% respectively.

Notably, older children in the 12 to 17 age group received treatment more frequently than their younger counterparts, indicating the need for targeted interventions for adolescents.

Furthermore, racial disparities were evident in the study, with Asian children being the least likely to receive mental health treatment and medication compared to other races. White children were more likely to receive therapy, medication, and overall treatment. Access to care, health insurance coverage, disposable income, and a lack of cultural understanding within the mental health profession contribute to these disparities.

Impact of Urbanization

The CDC's report highlights the influence of urbanization on mental health treatment rates. Children in non-urban areas were more likely to receive mental health treatment compared to those in medium-sized and large cities.

This finding suggests that urban environments may pose additional challenges in accessing mental health services, possibly due to factors such as limited resources, stigma, and inadequate support networks.

The Role of Social Media

Over the years, reports have raised concerns about the detrimental effects of excessive social media use on teen mental health. Approximately one in five children aged 8 to 12 were on social media in 2021, and platforms like TikTok and Instagram have been linked to depression and negative body image issues.

While it is essential to recognize the impact of social media, it is equally important to address the underlying mental health issues and promote healthy online habits.

How to Help a Teenager With Mental Health Issues

The increasing prevalence of mental health challenges among youth in the United States, as demonstrated by the recent findings from the CDC (Polina Zimmerman/ Pexels)

Despite the alarming number of teenagers' mental health getting poor, many may not be aware of the resources available to them. Dr. Erickson-Schroth emphasizes the importance of promoting open conversations about mental health and encouraging young people to reach out to trusted individuals who can connect them to appropriate resources.

This includes raising awareness in schools, communities, and families about the signs of mental distress and the importance of seeking help.

The escalating rates of poor mental health among the US youth, as evidenced by the CDC's recent findings, necessitate immediate action. It is crucial to address the underlying causes of this crisis, such as the loneliness epidemic, social media influence, and various societal stressors. Efforts must be made to provide accessible and culturally sensitive mental health treatment options for all youth, particularly those from marginalized communities.

By prioritizing mental health education, destigmatizing seeking help, and expanding resources, we can create a supportive environment that promotes the well-being of American youth.

