Research suggests blue light glasses may be ineffective against eye strain and poor sleep quality

A new meta-analysis has come to the conclusion that blue light glasses might not after all be effective against strain on the eyes, headaches, and poor sleep quality. This new study contradicts research that stands in favor of the efficacy of blue light glasses. The researchers of the analysis went through data retrieved from 17 studies from six countries, where the number of participants ranged from 5 to 156.

Previous studies had presented an analytical review of the benefits of blue light glasses, which included improved sleep patterns and reduced fatigue of the eyes. Blue light glasses have also been credited with helping with computer vision syndrome, a condition characterized by blurry eyes, blurred vision, eye strain, and headaches.

However, the latest study has come to the conclusion that blue light glasses that are marketed to provide protection against such conditions may not have any short-term advantages against them.

Study debunks credibility of blue-light glasses in solving eye strain and headaches

Study dismisses efficacy of blue-light glasses. (Image by Karolina Grabowska via Pexels)

Published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, this new meta-analysis explores the fact that glasses with blue light lenses may not do much for the preservation of eye health. These glasses have been gaining much popularity over a substantial period of time now owing to the idea of their protective factor.

However, the meta-analysis inspected data from 17 randomized and controlled trials, amassing the "current, best available evidence" that could be found on the subject. According to the experts, they found no short-term advantages to using these lenses in reducing eye fatigue linked to the prolonged use of computers. This was based on a comparative study with non-blue-light glasses.

As per the findings, it is not clear whether these designated glasses affect the quality of your vision or sleep-related issues. Also, there has been no conclusive data concerning their potential effects on the health of the retina in the long run.

Do blue light blocking glasses work?

After keeping all the data from the trials in mind, it could be said that blue-light glasses will not have any effective power when it comes to reducing eye strain. According to the experts, consumers should now be aware of this conclusion and wary of the claims of sellers of blue-light spectacles. Instead of investing in such things, experts are all for taking breaks from screen time.

According to certain statistics, lenses that are supposed to filter out blue light can block out only about 10% to 25% of the light. Computer screens do not give off much blue-light anyway.

The screens of smart devices give off only 0.4% to 4% of the total amount of blue-light. This limit is considered safe by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection. It also sets international limits for artificial light.

So, to answer the question, do blue-light blocking glasses reduce eye strain? it simply does not possess much credibility now to be considered to have that efficacy.

Experts involved in the study advise better judgment before buying these lenses. At the same time, they recommend practicing taking breaks from staring at the screen for prolonged periods of time and watching it at a distance of a minimum of 12 inches.