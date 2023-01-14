The reverse hyperextension machine targets the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. The focus is on creating contractions in the muscle groups to relieve pain and improve the strength and conditioning of the muscle groups.

The reverse hyperextension can be done on a bench or you can use a reverse hyperextension machine for the same (if you have access to one).

Let’s begin with the basics.

How to use a reverse hyperextension machine?

Hyperextension (Image via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

The machine comes with a flat padded platform and a movable lower part.

To use the machine

Put your torso/upperbody on the padded platform.

Keep your feet steadily on the lower part and secure them.

Keep your legs straight and core engaged. This is your starting position.

Using your hips and hamstrings, focus on raising your legs to your hips or above with a backwards motion.

At the top of the motion, your glutes, hamstrings, and lower back will contract.

Hold the position for a second or two before steadily lowering your legs to the starting position.

Some of the benefits of reverse hyperextension include fixing the posture, making muscles stronger, improving knee and ankle, and improving strength in the lower back muscles.

Is the reverse hyper machine good for your back?

As mentioned above, one of the primary benefits of reverse hyperextension is to reduce pain, which includes the lower back.

Now, it goes without saying that if you have lower back problems, you mustn’t try to do hyperextension without consulting a doctor or an expert first. There could be alternatives to hyperextension that you can try once you’ve consulted the doctor and understand which movements work best for your lower back.

An alternative (Photo by Alexandra Tran on Unsplash)

On the other hand, if you don’t have any back problems, the exercise could prove to be beneficial. It so happens that during hyperextension, the lower back muscles stretch, allowing the muscles to become stronger. This in turn enables you to have better posture for deadlifts, squats, and other types of explosive lifts.

Finally, stronger muscles will protect you from getting injured during any type of explosive or Olympic lifts.

Are reverse hyperextensions the same as back hyperextensions?

The old-school method of back extensions is known as back hyperextensions. In that, the lower body remains stable while the upper body moves up and down from the hips.

In reverse hyperextension, the upper body remains stable while the lower body moves from the hips.

Back extension (Image via Google/YouTube Thumbnail)

The hyperextensions of the back focus on the glutes, hamstrings, and back. In fact, there's a significant impact on the lower back as well.

So, both extensions work on the same set of muscle groups but are variations. You can swap one for the other, depending on which one makes it easier for you to execute.

A great tip: If you have access to the back extension machine but have to reverse extensions using a bench or a stability ball, do back extensions. If you have access to a reverse hyperextension machine but have to do back extensions without a machine, opt for reverse hyperextension.

The reason being that when you use machines, it’s much easier to maintain your balance and stability, and that is extremely important in these exercises. If you lose balance, you’re likely to hurt your spine or hips, and that’ll prevent you from doing any exercise whatsoever.

Back exercise (Photo by Gordon Cowie on Unsplash)

Finally, you should couple hyperextensions with other types of stretching and exercises to develop your lower back strength properly. Only stretching the muscles will not work. You must use resistance training to ensure that your muscles are rebuilding themselves to be stronger and thicker.

If you’re not weight training, you’re not allowing your muscles to unlock their maximum capacity and potentially become stronger with time. Additionally, whether it’s your lower back or biceps, nutrition is an important aspect for every muscle group. It’s important to consume all three macronutrients in a balanced diet to optimize the benefits gained from it.

